Aaron James Returns To Wolverhampton Grand Pantomime For A Second Year In CINDERELLA

Wolverhampton Grand Theatre has announced today that comedian Aaron James will return for a second consecutive pantomime season to play Buttons in their own production of CINDERELLA. Following a critically acclaimed appearance in the current pantomime, Dick Whittington - he has delighted audiences of all ages with comedy impressions and slapstick humour.

On his return, Aaron said; "audiences at Wolverhampton Grand are very special. They respond so well to the magic of pantomime and for a comedian, there's no greater gift. That makes this theatre one of the best to perform pantomime and I'm honoured to be asked back for a second year."

Chief Executive and Artistic Director of the Grand Theatre Adrian Jackson said; "we are delighted to welcome Aaron back for our production of Cinderella. Our pantomimes continue to celebrate the traditions of the art form by finding the very best family entertainers and we are thrilled to have discovered Aaron's talent this season. We very much look forward to working with him to bring plenty more laughs and a lot of fun to our 2020/21 pantomime."

With further cast soon to be announced, CINDERELLA will be a spectacular new production, produced by the team at the theatre from Saturday 5 December 2020 - Sunday 10 January 2021. Tickets are on sale now.

CINDERELLA will honour the Grand Theatre's rich history of pantomime with a brand new production, created exclusively for Wolverhampton.

Under the power of her evil Stepmother and wicked Stepsisters, Cinderella lives as a poor servant girl, pandering to their every need and only dreaming of their luxurious lifestyle. With help from her only friend Buttons and a fabulous Fairy Godmother, can she make it to the Royal Ball and find her Prince Charming?

With magical new staging, CINDERELLA promises to be an unmissable festive fairytale production full of fun, dazzling choreography and a star cast to be announced soon!

The headline sponsor for CINDERELLA will be Dudley Zoo & Castle.

Tickets can be booked in person at the theatre, by calling 01902 42 92 12 or online at grandtheatre.co.uk.





