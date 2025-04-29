AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER In Concert 20th Anniversary UK Tour Announced

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Avatar: The Last Airbender In Concert – 20th Anniversary Tour (www.avatarinconcert.com) will tour the UK in October 2026. Audiences will be immersed in a two-hour performance with a live orchestra that brings the show's iconic musical score to life in perfect harmony paired with visual highlights and favorite moments from all three seasons of the series.

The news comes as Nickelodeon celebrates the milestone 20th anniversary of Avatar: The Last Airbender with all-new original digital content across the Paramount ecosystem, one-of-a-kind experiences, and brand new consumer products and games.

Since its debut on February 21, 2005, Avatar: The Last Airbender has become a fixture with fans around the world, spawning a universe of popular characters, a spinoff series with The Legend of Korra, a recently announced new series, Avatar: Seven Havens, several bestselling book series, an upcoming theatrical film, and a live orchestra tour, Avatar: The Last Airbender In Concert.

“Avatar: The Last Airbender In Concert marks the 20th anniversary of this franchise in a way that joyfully celebrates the connection fans have with the original series,” says Pam Kaufman, President and CEO of International Markets, Global Consumer Products & Experiences, Paramount. “We are thrilled to be able to bring this experience to new cities worldwide, with some fun surprises in store for concert attendees.”

“We're proud to be part of the global celebration of Avatar: The Last Airbender's 20th anniversary,” say Floris Douwes, Producer and Managing Director at GEA Live and Ollie Rosenblatt, CEO of Senbla. “Since the concert launched in 2024, the tour has played over 200 shows, and sold 400.000 tickets worldwide, which is a rare milestone that reflects just how deeply this series continues to resonate with fans of all ages.”

Avatar: The Last Airbender In Concert – The 20th Anniversary Tour presents a stunning live orchestral performance of the series' beloved soundtrack, now elevated with a once-in-a-lifetime cinematic experience. This special anniversary edition features a two-hour visual journey through all three seasons of the iconic animated series, projected on a full-size cinema screen with new elements and artistic surprises crafted for this special anniversary edition that offers fresh perspectives on the show's legacy.

Preserving the original dialogue and sound effects, the concert replaces the recorded score with a powerful live orchestra, performing the legendary music of Emmy Award-winning composer Jeremy Zuckerman, the creative mastermind behind the show's original music, in perfect sync with the action on screen.

“When I started work on Avatar: The Last Airbender, it was a dream to have the music performed by an orchestra,” said Zuckerman. “Now, over 20 years later, with the concert tour, that dream has come true in a way I never could have imagined. It's profound for me to see the Avatar community of fans — so wonderfully diverse — come together to celebrate the show through its music. The atmosphere of joy at the concerts is unlike anything I've ever experienced. I'm elated that more people will continue to share in it.”

From taiko and erhu to soaring strings and delicate woodwinds, the music comes alive alongside the adventures of Aang, Katara, Toph, Sokka, Zuko, and more, all brought together by Zuckerman's expanded arrangements and creative collaboration with original series editor Jeff Adams. With a few inspired additions and celebratory touches designed to mark the occasion just for this milestone tour, longtime fans and newcomers alike will experience Avatar: The Last Airbender like never before.

For more information about Avatar: The Last Airbender In Concert, tour dates, and tickets, please visit www.avatarinconcert.com.

UK TOUR DATES 2026

5 October Manchester Bridgewater Hall

6 October Edinburgh Usher Hall

8 October York Barbican

9 October Sheffield City Hall

10 October Birmingham Symphony Hall

11 October Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

13 October Swansea Building Society Arena

14 October Bath The Forum

15 October Portsmouth Guildhall

16 October Poole Lighthouse

17 October London Eventim Apollo

18 October Bristol Beacon

About Avatar: The Last Airbender

Nickelodeon's Avatar: The Last Airbender emerged from its three-season run (61 episodes), from February 2005 to July 2008, as one of the most beloved animated properties in history. Honored with a Peabody Award and Primetime Emmy, along with multiple Annie Awards and Genesis Awards, the series follows the adventures of the main protagonist Aang and his friends, who must defeat Fire Lord Ozai and end the Hundred Year War to restore balance to the Four Nations.

In addition to the series' success, the property has also been translated into several bestselling book series, which continue to roll out new original stories. The graphic novel series has sold nearly 3M copies, and the young adult novels have spent more than 25 weeks on the New York Times bestseller list and have sold more than 700,000 copies in both print and audiobook. The series has also come to life globally through Nickelodeon-themed attractions, resorts and live experiences, including the 100-city world tour of Avatar: The Last Airbender In Concert, featuring a live orchestra performing the show's iconic musical score.

