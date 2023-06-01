AUDREY'S ART CLUB Closes Run at Brighton Fringe This Week

The show marks the first week of Pride Month and is free to watch at Brighton Fringe online until June 6th.

By:
Celebrating Art and Love, Click Here closes its successful run at Brighton Fringe this week.

The love story of a lesbian Art Teacher unfolds along Edinburgh's Royal Mile and is streamed in conjunction with Art made during Pride marches. On show at Cista Arts.

Audrey's Art Club explores themes of decay, belonging and redemption.

The show marks the first week of Pride Month and is free to watch at Click Here online until June 6th.




