ANTHOLOGY Comes to London Horror Festival

Sep. 23, 2019  

ANTHOLOGY is the new solo show from the creative team behind BADD : Bothered About Dungeons & Dragons.

Hermetic Arts was formed in 2016 by writer/performer Carrie Thompson and writer/director Chris Lincé, based on a shared love of the Dark Arts, Horror, Cryptozoology, Mischief, and Odd Stuff. Their first three shows (BADD, UNBURIED and APRIL) had well-received runs at VAULT Festival London, the Brighton Fringe, Brighton Horror Festival, London Horror Festival and Soho Theatre.

ANTHOLOGY will be at the Pleasance Theatre Islington, London, on the 18th October at 7pm (1hr) with tickets priced at £10.

London Horror Festival Web Link: www.londonhorrorfestival.co.uk

Pleasance Web Link: https://www.pleasance.co.uk/event/london-horror-festival-anthology#overview



