ANDRÉ RIEU'S THE DREAM CONTINUES To Be Screened In 500 UK Cinemas

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Classical music's most cherished star André Rieu and his Johann Strauss Orchestra will be celebrating his 75th birthday with a special new cinema event ‘The Dream Continues', to be shown in cinemas across the UK from 12th April onwards.

André Rieu's The Dream Continues will be screened in over 500 cinemas across the UK - The full listings can be seen here https://www.andreincinemas.com/

In this special event André has chosen some of his favourite global performances for a trip down musical memory lane. Join André and his Johann Strauss Orchestra as they tour the world from New York to Vienna, from Bahrain to Malta and Sydney to Maastricht.

Hosted by ITV Good Morning Britain's Charlotte Hawkins, The Dream Continues will feature intimate conversations with André on a boat cruising down the river Maas where he is joined by his orchestra, in his hometown of Maastricht, in between breath taking footage of previous concerts.

André will be reflecting on all of these incredible career performances across the world over, sharing personal anecdotes and treasured memories.

Presented by Piece of Magic Entertainment, this once-in-a-lifetime experience will be exclusively shown in over 500 UK cinemas on April 12th and 13th.

Take front row seats as André performs a stunning rendition of ‘Music of the Night' from ‘The Phantom of the Opera' for a delirious New York audience. Be empowered as Empress Sissi sings the incredible ‘I Belong to Me' from the musical ‘Elizabeth' in front of her Schönbrunn Palace in Vienna. And roar with laughter as André reminisces with his brother Robert about their youth in the church choir in Maastricht before they perform the moving ‘Pie Jesu'.

In this special concert André has chosen some of his favourite global performances for a trip down musical memory lane. And this birthday party really gets started and the crowds go wild during André's worldwide encore performances including 'Una Paloma Blanca', ‘When the Rain Begins to Fall' and ‘I Will Survive'.

Hosted by ITV Good Morning Britain's Charlotte Hawkins, The Dream Continues will feature intimate conversations with André, where they will reflect on his illustrious journey, sharing personal anecdotes and treasured memories. The film is a homage to André's lifelong dream of forming his own orchestra and making classical music accessible to audiences around the globe.

Comments