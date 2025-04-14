AN INSPECTOR CALLS Comes to Milton Keynes Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The newest UK Tour of An Inspector Calls is coming ot Milton Keynes. Performances will take place Tue 20 May - Sat 24 May 2025.

The cast stars Tim Treloar (Richard II, RSC) as ‘Inspector Goole', alongside Jackie Morrison (Dirty Dancing, Dominion Theatre) as ‘Mrs Birling', Jeffrey Harmer (Bird Song, Original Theatre Company) as ‘Mr Birling', Tom Chapman (Cymbeline, RSC) as ‘Gerald Croft', Leona Allen as ‘Sheila Birling', George Rowlands as ‘Eric Birling' and Alice Darling as ‘Edna'. Katy Dean, Michael Gukas, Pena Iiyambo, Simon Pothecary and Philip Stewart complete the cast.

When Inspector Goole arrives unexpectedly at the prosperous Birling family home, their peaceful dinner party is shattered by his investigations into the death of a young woman. His startling revelations shake the very foundations of their lives and challenge us all to examine our consciences. More relevant now than ever, this is a must-see for a whole new generation.

Since 1992, Daldry's seminal production of An Inspector Calls has won a total of 19 major awards, including four Tony Awards and three Olivier Awards, and has played to more than 5 million theatregoers worldwide.

Stephen Daldry is an award-winning Theatre, Film and Television Director & Producer. He has directed theatre productions for London's West End & New York's Broadway, including Billy Elliot, The Inheritance & An Inspector Calls, winning multiple Olivier & Tony awards. His latest play, Stranger Things: The First Shadow, opened at London's Phoenix Theatre in December 2023.

Stephen has directed 6 feature films, which have all been nominated for major industry awards. He served as Executive Producer on Netflix's The Crown and directed the last episode. Stephen served as Producer on the opening & closing ceremonies for the London 2012 Olympics and was Artistic Director on Vogue World London in 2023.

Stephen is the Chairman of refugee arts charity Good Chance and was the director of their award-winning production The Jungle. He serves on the board of The Perlman Performing Arts Center in NY.

