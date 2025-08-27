AN AUDIENCE WITH JANE BOULTON Will Embark on UK Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Airline star Jane Boulton is swapping the skies for the road this autumn as she embarks on her first ever live show.

An Audience with Jane Boulton promises to be an intimate evening filled with honest conversations, hilarious anecdotes and plenty of surprises.

The tour opens at Bolton’s Albert Halls on 18 September and then travels on to Hat Factory Arts Centre in Luton (19 September), The Attic Southampton (20 September), Stafford’s Gatehouse Theatre (27 September), Hot Water Comedy Club in Liverpool (28 September) and St Mary’s Creative Space in Chester on 29 September.

The tour continues with dates at Chequer Mead Theatre, East Grinstead on 5 October, Rusty’s Show Bar in Newcastle upon Tyne (11 October), Glasgow’s SLAY (12 October), the Joe Longthorne Theatre in Blackpool (18 October) and London’s The Other Palace on 15 November, with a date at Maddermarket Theatre in Norwich on 28 February 2026.

One of the TV show’s biggest stars, Jane will take her audience behind the scenes of the hugely popular and successful fly-on-the-wall series which chronicled the daily happenings of EasyJet staff, cabin crew and passengers at airports including Luton and Liverpool.

Airline was broadcast on ITV from 1998 to 2007, with Luton-based Jane appearing in four series as a check-in troubleshooter and supervisor, and another four as a dispatcher, making her one of the best-known and best-loved personalities along the way.

The series has continued to be screened on TV channels, while in recent years it has also found an enthusiastic new audience after becoming hugely popular on online platforms including YouTube and TikTok.

Expect a humorous and heartfelt journey through Jane’s time working at one of Britain’s biggest airports, with a glimpse beyond the curtain and into the world of airline customer service and some unforgettable moments from her life and career.

There will also be plenty of audience participation, and a meet-and-greet after each show.

An Audience with Jane Boulton is perfect for fans of Airline and for anyone who enjoys a mix of storytelling, humour and real-life drama.

Jane Boulton says: “I’m beyond excited for the show and heading out on tour. Big energy, bit laughs and a whole lot of unforgettable moments coming your way. Let’s do this!”