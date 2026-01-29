ALICE IN WONDERLAND Will Have Easter Run at Riverside Studios

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

DEM Productions has announced the return of Alice in Wonderland this Easter, running from 27 March to 12 April. This family favourite brings Lewis Carroll's delightful chaos to life with enchanting puppets and a kaleidoscope of colourful sets and costumes, promising to transport audiences into the fantastical world of Wonderland. This adaptation of the much-loved classic swept London families down the rabbit hole for the first time last summer and is now returning for the Easter holidays.

The show is adapted by Penny Farrow, directed and designed by Nate Bertone. Nate Bertone is a New York City–based director, designer, playwright, and producer whose work has been seen around the globe. Recently career highlights include Set Designer for Burlesque (West End), Set Designer for Disney's Frozen and Beauty and the Beast (Hale Centre Theatre), and Co-Producer for How to Dance in Ohio (Broadway).

The production is delighted to welcome many 2025 cast members back to Wonderland, with the returning cast including Charlotte Bradley (The Unfriend, West End) as Alice, Clare Brice (Wicked for Good, Universal) as White Rabbit, and Daniel Page (Ushers: The Front of House Musical, The Other Palace) as the Queen of Hearts, with Eddie Ahrens (Monopoly Lifesized, Selladoor), Honey Gabriel (Bossy, UK Tour), Skye Hallam (Heads or Tails, Brighton Fringe), Elliot Liburd (The Lost Landing Library, Punchdrunk), and Sophie Wilkinson (Treasure Island, Hazlitt Theatre).

Tumble down the rabbit hole into the fantastical world of Wonderland, where up is down, and nonsense reigns supreme. Join Alice on her unforgettable adventure as she shrinks and grows, meeting peculiar characters at every turn. Who will she encounter next? Will the mischievous Cheshire Cat guide her through the madness? Can the hurried White Rabbit help her uncover the secrets she's searching for? And could the Queen of Hearts cause her to truly lose her head?