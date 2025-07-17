ALICE IN WONDERLAND Comes to Grosvenor Park Open Air Theatre This Summer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Grosvenor Park Open Air Theatre will welcome families this summer to step into the whimsical world of ALICE IN WONDERLAND, a walkabout theatre experience designed especially for primary-aged children. Presented by Storyhouse, the interactive show will run from July 25 through August 30 as part of the 2025 outdoor season.

The daytime adventure brings Lewis Carroll’s classic tale to life across the Grosvenor Park festival site. Young audiences and their families will follow Alice and meet the Mad Hatter, Caterpillar, Cheshire Cat, White Rabbit, and Queen of Hearts before reaching an enchanting finale inside the open-air theatre.

Tickets are £12 and are available now at storyhouse.com. Select performances are already sold out or have limited availability.

The production stars Hannah Blakeley (Alice/Queen of Hearts), Thom Hallows (Mad Hatter), Nathan Kenardo (Caterpillar/Cheshire Cat), Alexander McGonagle (White Rabbit), and Hannah Rose Curtis (Queen of Hearts/Alice). McGonagle also directs, with choreography by Blakeley.

Families can also take part in a Mad Hatter’s Tea Party on August 2, 3, 28, and 30, featuring sweet treats and meet-and-greet opportunities with the characters. Tickets start at £18 for Storyhouse members.

The 2025 Grosvenor Park season also features Pride and Prejudice, currently running, and The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes, opening July 18. Both productions run through August 31. Festivalgoers can enjoy the tepee bar, wood-fired pizza, a barbecue, craft beer, and frozen cocktails throughout the season.

Additional events include Pups in the Park (July 20), The Crown Duels: Gangs of Chester murder mystery (July 22), and Comedy in the Park (August 24).

Storyhouse creative director Suzie Henderson said, “Alice in Wonderland has delighted generations of children since it was first introduced to the world by Lewis Carroll 160 years ago… Grosvenor Park is the perfect backdrop. We’re thrilled to present this enchanting version of his timeless story as part of our 2025 season, which is already shaping up to be a memorable summer.”

For tickets and a full schedule, visit www.storyhouse.com.