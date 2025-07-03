A.A. Brenner's GOOD GIRLS DON’T GO TO HELL to Play The Divine in July

A.A. Brenner's new play GOOD GIRLS DON'T GO TO HELL will be presented from July 31 to August 7th at The Divine.

"Enter the heightened-realistic drag dreamscape of GOOD GIRLS DON’T GO TO HELL—a bold new play that spirals through identity, desire, and the myths we live by.

Five women named Cecily unravel what it means to be a “woman” in a world obsessed with labels."



The production is directed by Emma Denson, and fuses pop culture, tarot, drag, and Jungian psychology into a meditation on identity, performance, and rage.

