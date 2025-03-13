A TALE OF US New Play for Parents and Babies to Launch UK Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tiny and Tall Productions will present a brand-new play for parents and their babies, A Tale of Us which will tour the UK this Spring. The tour opens at Yate Library in Bristol on 29 March and runs until end of October at venues across the country.

Join Ivy and her little one on a funny, frank and magical journey through their first year of life together. Blending drama and multi-sensory playtime in a relaxed and beautifully designed environment, this is a celebration of the wonder, joys and challenges of becoming a new parent.

Sleep is like an old friend I've not seen for a long time. She's stopped returning my calls. But some nights feel sort of magic. Just you and me watching a new day being born.

Ivy's just had a baby. She's never felt so full of love – or so alone. Days (and nights) can be tough. But she's working it out.

After each performance there will be a guided Stay and Play session – a chance for everyone to explore the world of the show and meet other parents and babies in a welcoming, safe space.

Tiny and Tall Productions creates innovative and accessible theatre that sparks conversations across generations. Their work has toured from rural village halls to the Royal Albert Hall, from car parks in Christchurch to national theatres in the Netherlands. No two shows are ever the same, but each one is built around a compelling story designed to bring people of all ages together.

A Tale of Us is Written by Sharon Kanolik, Directed by Jade Lewis, Designed by Jemima Robinson with Sound Design by Paul Freeman and Lighting Design by Ciaran Cunningham. Movement Direction is by Sarita Piotrowski. It is performed by Chante Faucher.

Created by parents for parents, A Tale of Us is shaped by the creative team's own experiences of early parenthood. Writer Sharon Kanolik says “A Tale of Us explores postpartum identity change and finding the beauty and triumph in everyday parenting. I wanted to write a play that appeals to both parents and babies alike, that reassures new parents that they're doing a good job and that celebrates the wins both big and small of that first year.”

As part of the tour Tiny & Tall productions will be offering free performances to Home Start groups in children's centres across the country. Home-Start works with families in communities right across the UK. Starting in the home, their approach is as individual as the people they help. No judgement, it is just compassionate, confidential help and expert support. Last year Home-Start supported 78,900 children in 43,692 families, in communities across the UK.

The tour will visit: Front Room, Weston Super Mare; Brycheiniog, Wales; Sterts Arts, Cornwall; Brixton House; Hampshire Libraries; Pegasus Theatre, Oxford; Hertfordshire Libraries; Derby Theatre; Sheffield Theatres and York Theatre.

‍Made for parents with children aged 0-18 months, A Tale of Us offers a unique theatre experience tailored to young families.

