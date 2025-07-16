A SINGLE MAN Comes to The Stables Theatre & Art Gallery

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Stables Theatre and Art Gallery will present the regional premiere of A Single Man by Simon Reade. The creative team behind last years' musical ‘The Last Five Years’ at The Stables Theatre, come together one final time to present A Single Man. Helmed by director Hugo Trebels and assisted by Jamie Seaton, the play promises to be another exciting and thought-provoking evening at the theatre.

California, 1962. College professor George is grieving the death of his long-term partner Jim. As a middle-aged gay Englishman living in the Los Angeles suburbs, he is an outsider in every way. Haunted by his past and unable to move forward, we follow him on one very ordinary day. But for George, this is going to be a day like no other…

Powerful and sexy, A Single Man is a darkly amusing study of grief, love and loneliness from the celebrated writer of Goodbye to Berlin, the inspiration for the musical Cabaret.

George: "Now isn’t simply now. Now is a cold reminder that it’s one whole day later than yesterday!"







Making their Stables Theatre debut in this production are Aidan McConville as ‘George’ and Oscar Honeysett as ‘Kenny”. Bethan Boxall returns to the Stables Theatre as ‘Charley’ after her successful run in The Last Five Years. Also joining the cast is The Stables Theatre regular Matt Turpin.

Donna Mercer, Sophie Schoenknecht, Zahra Boukhari, Christoper Owens form the ensemble while Richart van Zyl will provide live music as our on-stage violinist as well as being a part of the ensemble.