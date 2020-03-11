A LIGHTWEIGHT DISPOSABLE PRODUCT Comes to the VAULT Festival

Oliver Wellington's debut female led spoken word play, 'A Lightweight Disposable Product' will receive its premiere as part of the Vaults Festival later this month.

"July 3rd, 1976. It's Nora's 19th birthday and it's been three years to the day since she ran away from home. Standing outside the Pier Pavilion, Hastings, having just watched The Sex Pistols play live for the first time, she knows her life is about to change forever."

This piece of gig theatre featuring entirely new, original music will play seven performances at The Vaults (Forge), Leake Street as part of VAULT Festival, from Tuesday 17th to Sunday 22nd March 2020.

CAST: Amber Sylvia Edwards (Nora), Lawrence Cole (Ensemble, Bass, & Synth),

Josh Fish (Ensemble, Drums & Guitar), Grace Liston (Ensemble, Saxophone, Flute, & Synth), and James Mear (Ensemble, Guitar & Drums).

Written and Directed by Oliver Wellington | Book/Music/Lyrics by Oliver Wellington.

VAULT Festival (Forge), The Vaults, Leake St, London, SE1 7NN

Times: 17th - 22nd March 2020, 7:30PM (21st March, 4:30PM & 7:30PM)

Running Time: 60 minutes

Tickets: £12 inc. £1.50 per ticket booking fee: https://vaultfestival.com/whats-on/a-lightweight-disposable-product/ or 020 8050 9241





