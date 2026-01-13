A GHOST IN YOUR EAR Extends at Hampstead Theatre

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

HFH Productions and Hampstead Theatre have announced that the world premiere of Jamie Armitage’s smash-hit Ghost In Your Ear will extend due to popular demand.

Since bringing performances on 6 December, A Ghost In Your Ear has received glowing audience feedback and critical acclaim. Following sold-out performances and limited availability, the production will now run until 14 February 2026.

Writer and Director Jamie Armitage said, “I’m thrilled that this extension means even more audiences can come along and be delightfully terrified by A Ghost In Your Ear. Feeling the extraordinary tension in the room at every performance is very special, and to know that even more people can now experience this and watch our astonishing actors in action makes me happy beyond words.”

An actor arrives late at a sound studio for a last-minute job that he is yet to see the script for: an audiobook recording of a particularly chilling ghost story. But as the evening progresses, the horrors start to escape the pages of the story, and haunt the studio itself...

A Ghost In Your Ear is the new play from Jamie Armitage, the writer/director of 2024 sell-out hit An Interrogation. Made in collaboration with Ben and Max Ringham (ANNA, National Theatre and Blindness, Donmar Warehouse).

Using binaural sound technology, the audience wears headphones so they are immersed in the terrifying auditory world of the show.

Health warning: this play is intentionally looking to scare its audience. If you are of a nervous disposition, then caution is advised…