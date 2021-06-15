A COLD SUPPER BEHIND HARRODS Will Stream On Demand Beginning 22 June

Original Theatre Company, in association with Perfectly Normal Productions, has announced that, following the success of the live streaming of the semi-staged, rehearsed reading of David Morley's A Cold Supper Behind Harrods, the performance will now be available on demand and worldwide from 7.30pm on 22 June until 22 September 2021. The recording of the play reading was filmed on stage at Oxford Playhouse, starring David Jason, Stephanie Cole and Anton Lesser, and directed by Philip Franks.



David Jason, Stephanie Cole and Anton Lesser were the original stars of the BBC Radio 4 play, A Cold Supper Behind Harrods, which was presented on BBC Radio 4 on Friday 7 September 2012, also directed by Philip Franks.

The performance, which is followed by a Q&A with the cast and creative team, will be available via https://originaltheatreonline.com/productions/29/a-cold-supper-behind-harrods-on-demand.

50 years after the war that first brought them together, three Special Operations Executive agents meet once again to record interviews for a television documentary investigating the murder of their colleague at the hands of the Gestapo. As Leo, Vera and John wait to be interviewed in a beautiful English garden, drinking tea and doing the crossword, pleasantries give way to deeper, darker subjects, including their own conduct during the war. A web of lies, self-deception and guilt begins to emerge. In this drama, inspired by real characters and events, it is only as the three former agents depart for London in a taxi - for "a cold supper behind Harrods" - that the disturbing truth finally emerges.

David Jason plays John Harrison, Stephanie Cole Vera Atkins and Anton Lesser Leo Marks. Also in the cast are Saffron Coomber and Lucy Doyle.

A Cold Supper Behind Harrods is designed by Adrian Linford, with sound design by Max Pappenheim, and filmed by Matt Hargraves and his team from North South Culture, who recently worked on the acclaimed streaming of Hymn at The Almeida.

A Cold Supper Behind Harrods is produced by Alastair Whatley and Tom Hackney for Original Theatre Company, in association with Perfectly Normal Productions.

To book https://originaltheatreonline.com/productions/29/a-cold-supper-behind-harrods-on-demand

