A CHRISTMAS CAROL Marks the Dukes' Biggest Ever Christmas Show

13,000 people have booked and visited the Dukes this December as the classic Dickens tale “A Christmas Carol” becomes the Dukes biggest ever Christmas Show, on record. And the number continues to increase.



Tickets for this Christmas classic are selling fast, with many shows sold out or with limited availability.



The show has received great reviews from audiences, reviewers and influencers with the Mini Travellers stating that "From the enchanting but simple set design to the powerful performances, every aspect of the production was truly mesmerising. The talented cast and crew brought Charles Dickens’ timeless tale to life in a way that was both heartwarming and thought-provoking."



Another reviewer has claimed that: "the Duke’s production of A Christmas Carol is not just a play, it’s an experience. From the moment you take your seat, you find yourself fully immersed in the world of Ebenezer Scrooge and the ghosts of Christmas past, present, and future. This performance was not only entertaining for adults and children alike but also wholesome and heartwarming." (Marvellous Mrs P)

“Whilst Christmas cheer and goodwill thrive across Victorian England, grumpy Ebenezer Scrooge goes to bed on Christmas Eve with no compassion or love in his heart.

However, that night he is visited by the spirit of his old business partner Jacob Marley and is taken on a mystical journey through Yuletide's past, present and future – will he be able to see the error of his ways before it’s too late?”



Jay Walton, Head of Marketing at the Dukes said; “The reaction to this show has been phenomenal as has the audience feedback. We have a wonderful creative team this year who have created a fantastic new musical version of A Christmas Carol, brilliantly written by Kate Ferguson & Susannah Pearse. It’s a fantastically heart-warming show, with lots of moments of laughter, fun and Christmas cheer whilst also delivering a meaningful moral story. The team has done an amazing job and I encourage everyone to see it!”

This musical adaptation is brought to us by writers Kate Ferguson & Susannah Pearse and runs until December 31st.



Tickets are on sale now; Click Here or by contacting The Dukes Box Office on 01524 598500 or tickets@dukeslancaster.org.



Group Bookings are also available, please contact The Dukes Box Office on 01524 598500 or tickets@dukeslancaster.org

Cast and Crew names can be found here: Click Here