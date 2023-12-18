A CHRISTMAS CAROL Marks the Dukes' Biggest Ever Christmas Show

Tickets for this Christmas classic are selling fast, with many shows sold out or with limited availability.

By: Dec. 18, 2023

POPULAR

Finalists Revealed for ITV's MAMMA MIA! I HAVE A DREAM Photo 1 Finalists Revealed for ITV's MAMMA MIA! I HAVE A DREAM
Review: WICKED, Edinburgh Playhouse Photo 2 Review: WICKED, Edinburgh Playhouse
Review: STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS: A CELEBRATION, Live at the Sondheim Theatre, Cast Photo 3 Review: STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS: A CELEBRATION, Cast Recording
Lea Salonga Will Embark on a New UK Tour in 2024 Photo 4 Lea Salonga Will Embark on a New UK Tour in 2024

A CHRISTMAS CAROL Marks the Dukes' Biggest Ever Christmas Show

13,000 people have booked and visited the Dukes this December as the classic Dickens tale “A Christmas Carol” becomes the Dukes biggest ever Christmas Show, on record. And the number continues to increase.

Tickets for this Christmas classic are selling fast, with many shows sold out or with limited availability.

The show has received great reviews from audiences, reviewers and influencers with the Mini Travellers stating that "From the enchanting but simple set design to the powerful performances, every aspect of the production was truly mesmerising. The talented cast and crew brought Charles Dickens’ timeless tale to life in a way that was both heartwarming and thought-provoking."

Another reviewer has claimed that: "the Duke’s production of A Christmas Carol is not just a play, it’s an experience. From the moment you take your seat, you find yourself fully immersed in the world of Ebenezer Scrooge and the ghosts of Christmas past, present, and future. This performance was not only entertaining for adults and children alike but also wholesome and heartwarming." (Marvellous Mrs P)

“Whilst Christmas cheer and goodwill thrive across Victorian England, grumpy Ebenezer Scrooge goes to bed on Christmas Eve with no compassion or love in his heart.

However, that night he is visited by the spirit of his old business partner Jacob Marley and is taken on a mystical journey through Yuletide's past, present and future – will he be able to see the error of his ways before it’s too late?”


Jay Walton, Head of Marketing at the Dukes said; “The reaction to this show has been phenomenal as has the audience feedback. We have a wonderful creative team this year who have created a fantastic new musical version of A Christmas Carol, brilliantly written by Kate Ferguson & Susannah Pearse. It’s a fantastically heart-warming show, with lots of moments of laughter, fun and Christmas cheer whilst also delivering a meaningful moral story. The team has done an amazing job and I encourage everyone to see it!” 

This musical adaptation is brought to us by writers Kate Ferguson & Susannah Pearse and runs until December 31st. 


Tickets are on sale now; Click Here or by contacting The Dukes Box Office on 01524 598500 or tickets@dukeslancaster.org.


Group Bookings are also available, please contact The Dukes Box Office on 01524 598500 or tickets@dukeslancaster.org

Cast and Crew names can be found here: Click Here




RELATED STORIES - UK Regional

1
Interplay Theatre Reveals New Senior Team Photo
Interplay Theatre Reveals New Senior Team

Leading sensory theatre company Interplay Theatre has confirmed its new senior team. Learn more about the new team members here!

2
Photos: Behind The Scenes of Wolverhampton Grands SNOW WHITE Panto Photo
Photos: Behind The Scenes of Wolverhampton Grand's SNOW WHITE Panto

Photographer Danny Kaan goes behind the scenes at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre’s record-breaking five star pantomime, giving a glimpse into what the audience don’t see… the pantomime within a pantomime that goes on backstage!

3
THE GREAT BIG DINOSAUR SHOW Will Embark on UK Tour Photo
THE GREAT BIG DINOSAUR SHOW Will Embark on UK Tour

Rua Arts presents The Great Big Dinosaur Show on tour from February-March 2024, giving young dino fans a joyful blast of interactive live entertainment this winter and February half-term.

4
SLEEPING BEAUTY Panto Comes to the Broadway in 2024 Photo
SLEEPING BEAUTY Panto Comes to the Broadway in 2024

As the curtain goes up on their inaugural pantomime Jack and the Beanstalk at the Broadway Theatre, Catford, Joy Productions and the Broadway today announce that their 2024 pantomime will be Sleeping Beauty.

More Hot Stories For You

Carnesky Productions Present SHOWWOMEN On National Tour from February 2 to June 1 2024Carnesky Productions Present SHOWWOMEN On National Tour from February 2 to June 1 2024
Photos: Inside Alexandra Palace's Rhythm Stick Inclusive Club Night Hosted By Hot Chip's Alexis TaylorPhotos: Inside Alexandra Palace's Rhythm Stick Inclusive Club Night Hosted By Hot Chip's Alexis Taylor
ZOE Founder Professor Tim Spector, Will Hold An Evening With at Hackney EmpireZOE Founder Professor Tim Spector, Will Hold An Evening With at Hackney Empire
Nevill Holt Festival Will Launch in Summer 2024Nevill Holt Festival Will Launch in Summer 2024

Videos

Video/Photos: First Look At OLIVER! At Leeds Playhouse Video
Video/Photos: First Look At OLIVER! At Leeds Playhouse
Photos/First Look at the UK and Ireland Tour of I SHOULD BE SO LUCKY Video
Photos/First Look at the UK and Ireland Tour of I SHOULD BE SO LUCKY
First Look at EVITA at Leicester's Curve Theatre Video
First Look at EVITA at Leicester's Curve Theatre
View all Videos

UK Regional SHOWS
10 Nights in UK Regional 10 Nights
Tobacco Factory Bristol (2/23-2/24)
Swan Lake and The Nutcracker in UK Regional Swan Lake and The Nutcracker
Richmond Theatre (1/11-1/13)
Cinderella in UK Regional Cinderella
Belgrade Theatre (11/22-1/13)
Ellen Kent: Madama Butterfly in UK Regional Ellen Kent: Madama Butterfly
Richmond Theatre (5/18-5/18)
Eating Myself in UK Regional Eating Myself
Northern Stage (9/23-9/23)
Cinderella in UK Regional Cinderella
Theatre Chipping Norton (11/15-1/14)
The 39 Steps in UK Regional The 39 Steps
Richmond Theatre (4/02-4/06)
180⁰ Chord in UK Regional 180⁰ Chord
Storyhouse (2/09-2/09)
Tess in UK Regional Tess
Lighthouse Poole (2/21-2/22)
Ellen Kent: Carmen in UK Regional Ellen Kent: Carmen
Richmond Theatre (1/23-1/23)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You