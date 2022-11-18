A CHRISTMAS CAROL Comes to Roman Theatre Outdoors Next Month



Christmas Eve, 1843: it's cold, it's dark, and Ebenezer Scrooge - miser, meanster, and one of Victorian literature's most notorious characters - is visited by the ghost of his former business partner, Jacob Marley. Bound in chains as punishment for a lifetime of greed, the ghost warns Scrooge he must change his ways in order to escape the same fate.

But before he can even digest the eerie warning, the spectre tells Scrooge he'll have to face three more supernatural encounters - from the Past, the Present, and the Future - before he learns how to forgive himself and to love his neighbour. It's a gruelling challenge and Scrooge grits his teeth in order to prepare...

A Christmas Carol cast:

Charles Dickens Lyle Fulton / Matthew Rowan

Ebenezer Scrooge Jilly Bond

Ghost of Christmas Past and other roles Jane Withers

Ghost of Christmas Present, Nigel Fezziwig David Widdowson / Peter Wood

Ghost of Christmas to Come, Mrs Fezziwig Anna Franklin / Kelly Griffiths

Young Scrooge, Tiny Tim, Ignorance, Child Emma Durkin

Martha Cratchit, Dick Wilkins Katie Hamilton