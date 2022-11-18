Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

A CHRISTMAS CAROL Comes to Roman Theatre Outdoors Next Month

Performances run December 1st to 23rd.

Nov. 18, 2022 Â 

A CHRISTMAS CAROL Comes to Roman Theatre Outdoors Next Month


Christmas Eve, 1843: it's cold, it's dark, and Ebenezer Scrooge - miser, meanster, and one of Victorian literature's most notorious characters - is visited by the ghost of his former business partner, Jacob Marley. Bound in chains as punishment for a lifetime of greed, the ghost warns Scrooge he must change his ways in order to escape the same fate.

But before he can even digest the eerie warning, the spectre tells Scrooge he'll have to face three more supernatural encounters - from the Past, the Present, and the Future - before he learns how to forgive himself and to love his neighbour. It's a gruelling challenge and Scrooge grits his teeth in order to prepare...

A Christmas Carol cast:

Charles Dickens Lyle Fulton / Matthew Rowan
Ebenezer Scrooge Jilly Bond
Ghost of Christmas Past and other roles Jane Withers
Ghost of Christmas Present, Nigel Fezziwig David Widdowson / Peter Wood
Ghost of Christmas to Come, Mrs Fezziwig Anna Franklin / Kelly Griffiths
Young Scrooge, Tiny Tim, Ignorance, Child Emma Durkin
Martha Cratchit, Dick Wilkins Katie Hamilton




