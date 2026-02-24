5:45 Makes London Debut at Theatreship

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Following a critically acclaimed run at the 2025 Hollywood Fringe Festival, 5:45 will make its London debut with a limited run at Theatreship, Canary Wharf.

Written and performed by Abi Watkinson and directed by Eve Hartley, 5:45 is a razor-sharp one-woman show examining productivity culture, control, and the quiet panic of trying to live life "correctly." Darkly funny, unsentimental, and deeply recognisable, the play introduces Maya, an accounts assistant who believes she has solved the problem of existence, until an unexpected night out forces everything off-script.

5:45 blends biting humour with emotional precision to explore what happens when the systems we build for safety begin to suffocate us instead.

The London relaunch is directed by Eve Hartley, whose work centres on intimate, character-driven storytelling and vulnerability.

Performance Dates

PRESS NIGHT - Sunday, March 8th, 6 pm

Friday, March 13th, 2:30 pm

Saturday, March 14th, 2:30 pm

Sunday, March 15th, 2:30 pm