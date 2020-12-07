45north Announces Seed Commission Scheme For 2021

45North today announces the Seed Commission Scheme for 2021, a program supporting theatre-makers from underrepresented groups. There will be two initiatives running in 2021, the first supports trans and gender non-conforming artists, across a variety of disciplines, who are looking to develop an idea for live performance.

Three artists will be selected, each receiving a fee of £1000, access to rehearsal or office space for a week and £750 towards collaborator fees. In addition, they will receive 15 hours of mentorship and one-to-one support from Tabby Lamb, the curator and facilitator of the first initiative, as they develop a partial, or what the scheme refers to as a '0.5', draft of their work across 6-week period in March and April 2021.

Further information on the Seed Commission Scheme's second initiative will be announced in 2021.

Jessica Rose McVay, Creative Director and CEO of 45North, said today, "In redefining our seed commissions we wanted to create space facilitated by some of the artists we admire most who will provide support and guidance for our commissioned artists. I am thrilled that Tabby will be our first curator and facilitator, they are not only an artist of the highest calibre, but also a champion of other artists."

Tabby Lamb added, "Having worked with 45North myself over the past few months, I have seen firsthand how committed they are to representation and intersectionality. I am so proud to be joining them in supporting the future of Queer Theatre through this first Seed Commission Scheme of 2021. I know for a fact that Trans People are some of the most talented and innovative people in the world, but due to so many systematic barriers we often don't even apply for funding, let alone know how to play the game well enough to secure it - I'm hoping that these commissions will empower artists and give them the tools to take their creation out into the world."

Applications are open to theatre-makers, writers, devisors, directors and designers who identify as gender-diverse.

Applications open Monday 4 January at 10am until Friday 29 January at 6pm. Interviews will take place early February, with feedback by 19 February. Those applying must be available for the development period March and April 2021.

For further information and details on how to apply please visit: https://www.forty-fivenorth.com/career-support

