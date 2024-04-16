25th Hackney Empire Panto DICK WHITTINGTON AND HIS CAT Will Open in November, Directed by Clive Rowe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Olivier Award-winner Clive Rowe will return to direct and star in Hackney Empire's 25th pantomime, Dick Whittington and his Cat.

Dick Whittington and his Cat will run at Hackney Empire from Saturday 23 November to Sunday 5 January, with a press performance at 7pm on Thursday 5 December. Priority booking for Friends and Supporters opens on Tuesday 16 April at 10am. Tickets go on sale to the public from 10am on Tuesday 23 April at www.hackneyempire.co.uk.

To find out how to become a Friend, please visit https://www.hackneyempire.co.uk/support-us/become-a-friend

Hackney Empire's pantomime is one of the most iconic in the UK. The first pantomime of the modern era was Aladdin starring Peter Duncan in 1988, after the venue was turned from a bingo hall back into a Working Theatre in the 1980s by Roland and Claire Muldoon, and there have been 24 pantomimes since. This year's festive season will burst into life with the 25th Hackney Empire pantomime, celebrating decades of providing joy for all the family, and in several cases, a vital introduction to the magic of theatre .

In what will be his 17th pantomime at Hackney Empire , Olivier award-winning panto royalty Clive Rowe will direct and star as the Dame, with full cast and creative team to be announced.

Join Dick on his search for fortune, fame and new beginnings! Along the way, he'll experience the adventure of a lifetime, battling rats, falling in love, and finding himself on the path to becoming the Mayor of London!

Get ready for a joyful reimagining of this classic rags to riches tale, featuring all your favourite pantomime ingredients. From an unbelievable cast to extravagant costumes; from audience participation to sensational song and dance numbers, what more could you ask for?!

Clive Rowe said, “What a privilege it is to be part of this great tradition at the Hackney Empire. 24 pantomimes, around 1,000,000 audience members so far, and we can't wait to welcome new faces and welcome back familiar faces for our 25th! This will be my 17th year as Dame and fourth year directing. Join me and Dick Whittington, the boy that strives to make his dreams become a reality, for more festive fun, high jinks, laughter, love and banging tunes.”