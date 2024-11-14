2:22 A GHOST STORY Comes to Brighton Next Year

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The critically acclaimed, smash hit, supernatural thriller 2:22 A GHOST STORY will play Theatre Royal Brighton from Mon 6 Oct to Sat 11 Oct 2025 as part of an extensive UK-wide tour. Tickets are on sale at ATGTickets/Brighton.

2:22 A GHOST STORY’s phenomenal success includes three years in the West End over seven seasons. There have been twelve replica productions worldwide and the show has been seen by over 1 million people in seventeen different countries.

2:22 is written by award-winning writer Danny Robins, creator of the hit BBC podcast and TV series Uncanny, and is directed by Matthew Dunster; it’s an adrenaline-filled night where secrets emerge and ghosts may or may not appear…

Danny Robins said: ‘I was blown away by our fantastically successful UK tour in 2023-24 plus another West End season this year. I keep pinching myself to see the huge appetite for my play seems to be ongoing. Hopefully this new tour will see a combination of return and first time visits from audiences, bringing 2:22 A GHOST STORY to new people, as well as those who are hungry for more. I am genuinely humbled by how well the production continues to be received and am very excited (as you may be) to reveal our cast in due course. If you’d like to speculate on that, do message us @222aghoststory !! ’

What do you believe? And do you dare discover the truth? Jenny believes her new home is haunted, but her husband Sam isn’t having any of it. They argue with their first dinner guests, old friend Lauren and new partner Ben. Can the dead really walk again? Belief and scepticism clash, but something feels strange and frightening, and that something is getting closer, so they’re going to stay up... until 2:22... and then they’ll know.

2:22 A GHOST STORY features set design by Anna Fleischle, costume design by Cindy Lin, lighting design by Lucy Carter, sound by Ian Dickinson for Autograph Sound and illusions by Chris Fisher. 2:22 A GHOST STORY is produced by Tristan Baker and Charlie Parsons for Runaway Entertainment, Isobel David and Kater Gordon.





