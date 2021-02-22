2021 Off West End Award Winners Announced

In this 'special circumstances' year, the Offies 2021 Awards Ceremony celebrated the creativity and resilience of our artists in fringe, alternative and independent theatre in a time of crisis who have found new ways to produce fresh and inventive work for thousands of stay-at-home audiences. Streamed free on the site of free online theatre Scenesaver, on Sunday 21 February 2021, and presented by OffWestEnd Director Geoffrey Brown, the event included many specially recorded messages of love and support from friends from the industry and beyond, including Brian Blessed, Sharon D Clarke, Dame Judi Dench, Sonia Friedman, Stephen Fry, Sadiq Khan and Michelle Terry.

The Offies are OffWestEnd's main awards, for shows with at least 10 performances, and awards were given to the best of the shows presented before lockdown and the few who managed to go ahead in the summer months. The OnComm is the new award for online shows from across the UK (and beyond) and was introduced in May 2020. Additionally, the winner of the OffFest award for theatre shows in festivals was also announced, alongside extra OneOff awards for innovative work and initiatives in 2020, especially in the light of the Covid lockdown.

The recipients of the OffComm for short run shows in 2020 were acknowledged, along with the input of the many theatre reviewers and bloggers who acted as OffComm assessors, including 2nd from Bottom, Broadway World, The Play's The Thing, There Ought to be Clowns and View from the Cheap Seats. The activities of OffWestEnd venues who carried on in some way during lockdown were also recognised and celebrated.

Geoffrey Brown, Director of OffWestEnd, said: 'What a wonderful night! So exciting to be able to celebrate all that has been happening in 2020, from live theatre through to innovative and imaginative new work online and to recognise the outstanding work of 2020. I am also thrilled that so many individuals from the theatre sector were willing to give their time to send messages of support and congratulations - it just shows the importance of independent, alternative & fringe theatre, whether it is live or online'

For full details of all finalists and winners for all the Offies Awards, and more information about the Awards all year round and how to take part, visit: https://offies.london/2021-awards-ceremony/

This year's Awards were made possible by the kind sponsorship from Audible, Concord Theatricals, Estage, Lambco Prodns and Nick Hern Books.

2021 WINNERS

ONCOMM

Recorded shows - pre lockdown / minimum edits

The House Of Bernarda Alba, Graeae / Royal Exchange Theatre

Recorded shows - pre lockdown / significant edits

The Encounter, Complicité

Recorded shows - post lockdown / minimum edits

Breathe, Bread & Roses Theatre

Recorded shows - post lockdown / significant edits

Rose, Ginger Quiff Media / Hope Mill Theatre / Julian Stoneman MPSI

Live Streaming

The Poltergeist, Tramp / Southwark Playhouse / Jack Silver

Audio Production

Rockets and Blue Lights, Royal Exchange / BBC Lockdown Theatre Festival

Series

15 Heroines: The Desert / The Labyrinth / The War, Jermyn Street Theatre

Platform Based

Alice, A Virtual Theme Park, Creation Theatre / Big Telly Theatre

Immersive/Interactive

Viper Squad, Sid Phoenix / CtrlAltRepeat

Innovative

What A Carve Up!, Lawrence Batley Theatre / New Wolsey Theatre / The Barn Theatre

Young People 12+

I, Cinna (the poet), Tim Crouch / Unicorn Theatre

Children

The Twits, Unicorn Theatre

Families

The Legend of Moby Dick Whittington, Sleeping Trees

OffFEST for the Voila Europe Festival

Farewell Concert, K2 Theater / supported by Hungarian Cultural Centre

OneOFFS

Wait for Me, Sam Cassidy & Ainsley Ricketts

DreamCatcher, Blue Moon Zoom

Traverse 3, Traverse Theatre, Edinburgh

Scenesaver, www.scenesaver.co.uk

OFFIES

Design: Lighting

Tom White, Macbeth, Wiltons Music Hall

Design: Set

Patrick Connellan, The Incident Room, New Diorama / Greenwich Theatre

Design: Sound

Yaiza Varona, The Incident Room, New Diorama / Greenwich Theatre

Musicals: Musical Director

Joe Bunker, Rags, Park Theatre

Musicals: Director

Jonathan O'Boyle, The Last 5 Years, Southwark Playhouse

Musicals: Supporting Performance

Dave Willetts, Rags, Park Theatre

Musicals: Lead Performance

Frances Barber, Musik, Leicester Square Theatre

Musicals: Production

The Last 5 Years, Aria Entertainment, Southwark Playhouse

Ensemble: Performance

The Canary and The Crow, Arcola

IDEA Performance

FK Alexander, (I Could Go on Singing) Over the Rainbow, Southbank Centre

IDEA Production

Sound Cistem, Plaster Cast Theatre / Vault Festival

Plays: New Play (JOINT WINNERS)

Athena Stevens, Scrounger, Finborough

Sergio Blanco, The Rage of Narcissus, Pleasance

Plays: Performance Piece

Daniel Ward, The Canary and The Crow, Arcola

Plays: Supporting Performance

Leigh Quinn, Scrounger, Finborough

Plays: Lead Performance

Jessica Rhodes, The Sugar Syndrome, Orange Tree Theatre

Plays: Director

Phoebe Barran, Tryst, Chiswick Playhouse