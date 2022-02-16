1,670 Theatre Workers Given Emergency Financial Aid In Latest Round Of Theatre Artists Fund Grants

The Theatre Artists Fund has delivered 1,670 emergency grants in a seventh round of giving, providing vital aid to freelance theatre workers impacted by the recent Covid surge and subsequent show cancellations.

The grants were made possible by generous donations over the past six weeks from benefactors including Gatsby Charitable Foundation, Backstage Trust and Arts Council England, as well as numerous other organisations and individuals. The lead-up to Christmas saw £2m raised in less than 48 hours, in response to the precarious situation faced by theatres due to the Omicron variant.

Created by director Sam Mendes, the Society of London Theatre and UK Theatre in July 2020, the Theatre Artists Fund has so far raised £9.8 million and given out 9,964 emergency grants of £1,000 and £500 towards living costs for theatre workers nationwide (56% outside London) who are in desperate financial need and ineligible for government support.

As grants from this latest round reach recipients, many are responding with heartfelt messages:

'This is terrific news. I wanted to write back and express my thanks, it's a really tough time and help like this has a huge impact.'

'I would just like to say a huge thank you to all at the Theatre Artists Fund. This is going to be a huge help! I will always be grateful! Thank you Thank you Thank you!'

'I simply cannot thank you enough for the grant. The financial worry has really been taking its toll recently and this will help immeasurably! I cannot express the difference this will make to me and how grateful I am!'

As the industry embarks once more on its path to pandemic recovery, it remains vital to give confidence and support to those working in the theatre sector - from actors, dancers and musicians to technicians, stage managers, publicists, outreach staff and many more.

Donations to the Theatre Artists Fund are hugely appreciated whilst there is still critical need, but the Fund is also pushing forward on its ambition to make positive, sustained change in the theatre industry with a new pilot programme providing employment pathways in identified areas where professions or skills are at risk.

To donate to the Theatre Artists Fund, visit theatreartists.fund/donate