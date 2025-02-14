12 Comes to New Wimbledon Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Onnen Productions, a theatre company that portrays queer and Welsh stories, will debut in London with ‘12’ an original drama about OCD showing at the New Wimbledon Theatre from 4 to 8 March 2025 with the press night on 5 March 2025.

A one woman show written by Martha Ifan, an emerging writer from Carmarthen in west Wales and directed by Natalya Micic, ‘12’ depicts life with OCD.

‘12’ is a development of the original script ‘Dan Orfod’ that was submitted for the Drama Medal competition at the Urdd Eisteddfod in 2021.

The audience follow Mel, played by Catrin Mai Edwards, as she navigates a relationship breakdown and dropping out of university. ‘12’ dismantles the stereotypes that are often associated with OCD to help audiences see how some people with the condition live.

The drama also gives a voice to people living with the condition in Wales and the specific cultural dynamics which affect the way the disorder is talked about and dealt with.

Writer Martha Ifan said: “This piece originated as a 5 minute monologue and to have the opportunity to develop this into a full-length play is a great opportunity to shine the light on OCD and how it affects people. I can’t wait to see how it resonates with audiences, those with OCD and those that don’t.”

Director Natalya Micic added: “Coming on board to Direct this production has been an educational experience, it has opened my eyes to the real experiences of someone living with OCD. It has given me dedicated time to research the condition, in depth, to help create a world in which OCD is truly represented but in an approachable lighthearted portrayal.”

1, 2, 3... Why is Marian so annoying? 4, 5, 6... Why is Lea doing so well? 7, 8, 9... Why does everyone need coffee all the time? 10, 11, 12…

Follow Mel as she tries to survive her 20s, with OCD making sure she does everything 12 times—because, you know, the world might implode otherwise. Her intrusive thoughts? Oh, just the usual: catching mouth cancer, her mum’s death, and the end of the world... all while serving coffee to an overly curious customer.

Funded by the Wales in London Philanthropic Fund, and Community Foundation Wales.





Catrin Mai Edwards is Mel. Catrin is a bilingual actor and musician from Flintshire, North Wales. She trained at the Royal Academy of Music and The University of Wales Trinity Saint David. Theatre Credits include A Christmas Carol (Sherman Theatre); Mae Gen Ti Ddreigiau (Taking Flight, Touring); Jemima (Arad Goch, Touring); The True Adventures of Marian and Robin Hood (The Barn Theatre); Nyctophilia (Haywire Theatre, Buxton and Edinburgh Fringe); 10 Minute Musicals (Leeway Productions) and Curtain Up (Theatr Clwyd).

Martha Ifan is the writer. From Carmarthen, West Wales, she’s particularly interested in mental health and strives to portray it honestly and truthfully. Theatre credits include Chwilio’r Chwedl (Urdd Gobaith Cymru & Theatr Genedlaethol Cymru, 2023); Cynllun Artistiaid Newydd (Frân Wen, 2022); Dan Orfod (Urdd Gobaith Cymru & Theatr Genedlaethol Cymru & S4C, 2021).

Natalya Micic directs. Natalya trained at London School of Dramatic and a recent graduate of Mountview with an MA in Theatre Directing. Her directing Theatre credits include: Seven (Mountview); Savage Heart (Pleasance, London and UK tour); A Final Act of Friendship (White Bear Theatre); The Loudest Mind (Tramshed); Alternative Therapy (Theatro Technis); Seen and Not Heard (Lion and Unicorn); Checkovian (Theatro Technis).

Efa Jane is lighting designer. Originally from Aberystwyth but now living in London, Efa is a freelance lighting programmer. She trained at Mountview Academy of Dramatic Arts. This is her debut as a lighting designer but programmes for Royal College of Music, Arcola Theatre, Riverside Studios, Southwark Playhouse and Arcola Theatre.

Oli Fuller is the Set and Costume Designer. a Queer Theatre Designer set out to create joyful art. Their design credits include: In The Basement (The Glory, 2023); 10/10 Would Trans Again or Having Fun with Gender (The Golden Goose Theatre, 2023); All The Fraudulent Horse Girls (The Glory and Edinburgh Fringe 2024); eNBy City (Theatre Deli, 2022/2023); Remote (The Southwark Playhouse, 2022).

