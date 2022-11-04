Sheffield Theatres Arts Council Funding Confirmed Until 2026



Sheffield Theatres has announced that it will continue to be funded by Arts Council England as a National Portfolio organisation (NPO).

Currently part of the National Portfolio, today's news confirms that the Arts Council will continue to support Sheffield Theatres, contributing £3.9 million over three years from April 2023 - 2026.

Dan Bates, Chief Executive of Sheffield Theatres, said:

"We are incredibly grateful to Arts Council England for continuing to fund Sheffield Theatres as part of its National Portfolio. Over the last year we have celebrated 50 years of the Crucible and Playhouse (formally the Studio) theatres with a bold and ambitious programme, and we've welcomed 350,000 audience members back through our doors since reopening. As we look ahead to the future, I am delighted that the Arts Council have recognised and supported our plans for the next three years, ensuring we can continue creating incredible productions for Sheffield, the country and beyond."

Robert Hastie, Artistic Director of Sheffield Theatres commented:

"This is very welcome news. We take very seriously our role in contributing to the cultural life of our city, helping to ensure it is a wonderful place to live, work and play. The funding that we gratefully receive from the public purse supports the theatre we create at our base in the heart of Sheffield, and our work with schools and communities across the city region. We're pleased to receive this funding as we look ahead to a packed programme on and off stage in 2023 and beyond, giving our audiences memorable experiences that only live theatre can offer.

Though we are grateful for the standstill funding we have been awarded, we recognise that we are part of a wider artistic ecology, and as organisations around the country shape their future plans in response to today's news we all have a responsibility to work together to make sure no part of the cultural landscape is left behind."

Sheffield Theatres' public funding equates to circa 10% of its average annual turnover. The majority of the theatres' income is generated from tickets sales, plus fundraising, commercial hire and its food and drink offer.