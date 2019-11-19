Northern Broadsides Will Stage Festive Fundraiser Concert

This Christmas, Halifax-based theatre company Northern Broadsides will stage a festive fundraiser, Christmas Broadsides from 13 - 15 December at The Viaduct Theatre, Dean Clough. This concert is based around Broadside Ballads; song lyrics published from the 1600s onwards featuring popular songs of scurrilous dealings, thwarted love and ginormous geese.

Ripponden-based folk musician and multi-instrumentalist Alice Jones will be joined by two Iranian musicians who have recently arrived in Yorkshire, Amir Beymanesh and Kamran Hoss, in this unique combination of folk song and storytelling. Local actors Catherine Kinsella and Tom Shaw complete the line-up for this celebration of festive cheer and a reflection on Christmases past, present and future.

Director Laurie Sansom says:

'We are thrilled to be celebrating this Christmas with old friends and new, welcoming Amir and Kamaran to Halifax in this extraordinary collaboration with the multi-talented Alice Jones. It's a chance to share together ridiculous festive songs of comic extravagance, whilst also thinking of those who may be far from home this Christmas. We look forward to welcoming regular supporters and new friends who want to support the work of their local theatre company, and our collaborators at St Augustine's Centre who support refugees and asylum seekers'.

From the 14-22 February, Northern Broadsides will be staging a new production of J.M. Barrie's regency rom com Quality Street. The production will see the company collaborate with workers from the local Quality Street™ factory by developing contemporary tales of hapless love that will frame the action of J.M. Barrie's tale. As well as providing a modern lens through which to view Barrie's story, Northern Broadsides also aims to build long-lasting relationships between the employees and their local theatre company.

Christmas Broadsides is sponsored by Mytholmroyd-based company Friendly Soap, who produce ethical, vegan, cruelty-free, plastic-free natural soaps and shampoos.

Christmas Broadsides will be at The Viaduct Theatre, Dean Clough, Halifax on Friday 13 December at 7pm and on Saturday 14 December and Sunday 15 December at 3pm & 6pm. Tickets for Christmas Broadsides and Quality Street are on sale now at www.northern-broadsides.co.uk





