& JULIET, BAT OUT OF HELL, and More Set For the Summer 2025 Season at Milton Keynes Theatre

2025 has kicked off at Milton Keynes Theatre, with a mix of musicals, dramatic plays, and lots more having already graced the stage, with more of the same coming over the next few months.

This season will open with the new musical & Juliet, which features an all-star cast including Jay McGuiness (The Wanted) and Lee Latchford-Evans (Steps). It's the romantic comedy that rewrites the script of the greatest love story ever told and features a playlist of pop anthems! Musical fans can also enjoy the music of Meat Loaf through the rock experience that is Bat Out of Hell, and a new production of Calamity Jane that stars West End actress Carrie Hope Fletcher.

Fans of plays have a lot to enjoy this season, with six acclaimed plays coming to Milton Keynes Theatre. The global phenomenon War Horse returns to thrill audiences with a production that features unforgettable puppetry, before Picture You Dead brings Superintendent Roy Grace back to the stage. The dramatic thrills continue with Stephen Daldry's multi-award-winning production of An Inspector Calls, and The Girl on The Train starring Laura Whitmore.

As the Summer continues, audiences can look forward to The Last Laugh, a laugh-a-minute play about three of the UK's comedy heroes. Finally, The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe brings the magic of Narnia to the stage, in a show that's sure to thrill audiences of all ages!

Opera returns to Milton Keynes thanks to the Welsh National Opera, who are bringing two productions to the stage this May. The Marriage of Figaro is a classic opera, suitable both for longtime fans and people curious about seeing an opera for the first time. Peter Grimes is a haunting opera that promises to linger in the mind long after the last note is sung.

Dance fans can enjoy a trio of shows – including the return of Matthew Bourne's Swan Lake, now the most successful dance theatre production of all time. Strictly fans can also look forward to seeing Nikita Kuzmin in his new live show ‘Midnight Dancer', and the return of Anton & Giovanni, the nation's favourite dancing double act.

As always, there's a fantastic list of music-based one-night performances, including Seven Drunken Nights, That'll Be The Day, The ELO Experience, A Vision of Elvis, The Greatest Hits of Motown, and A Country Night in Nashville.

Audiences will be laughing away in their seats with the wide array of comedy one-night performances there is to come, including familiar names such as Russell Kane, Harry Hill, Julian Clary, and Chris McCausland. There's also Showstopper to look forward to, the award-winning improvised musical that sees audience suggestions turned into musical numbers with hilarious results!

Other productions coming to Milton Keynes Theatre for one night only include ‘To The Ends Of The Earth' by renowned adventurer Simon Reeve, an inside look at the world of Formula 1 with Guenther Steiner Unfiltered, and a new stage interpretation of the children's books Tom Gates.

The Summer season ends with two iconic musicals - Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat returns to Milton Keynes Theatre, starring X Factor winner Joe McElderry as the Pharoah, and the emotional musical Blood Brothers brings the season to an anthemic close.

The rest of 2025 promises even more fantastic theatrical fun, including 2:22 A Ghost Story, Top Hat, Death on the Nile, The Bodyguard, Mary Poppins, and much more.

