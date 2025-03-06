Ivan Michael Blackstock Brings TRAPLORD Back at Sadler’s Wells East

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Multi-award-winning dance artist and cultural innovator Ivan Michael Blackstock presents the return of TRAPLORD, a dance performance meditating on life, death and rebirth, in the opening programme of Sadler’s Wells East. Winner of the 2023 Olivier Award for Best New Dance Production, TRAPLORD played to sell-out crowds at 180 Studios and Factory International, Manchester, and now comes to Sadler’s Wells East from Wednesday 28 – Saturday 31 May.

Blending dance, theatre and spoken word to explore raw and confrontational themes of mental health and masculinity, TRAPLORD is an invitation to question the stereotyping of Black men in contemporary western society; an attempt to escape from the mental state of being condemned before having lived. Weaving between dream and reality, TRAPLORD charts a heroic journey to self-actualisation.

Born in South London, Blackstock creates thought-provoking and political artistic expressions. His work has been presented at Sadler’s Wells, 180 Studios and La Villette in Paris. He is proudly recognised for co-founding BirdGang Dance Company and in his award for Breakthrough Cultural Excellence in Film and Video (Nowness Awards 2019), Dazed 100 shortlist 2021, and his role as contributing editor at Fact Magazine.



TRAPLORD was last performed in 2024 with international premieres at renowned Kampnagel (Hamburg) and Summer Dance Forever (Amsterdam) festivals in the summer before a successful run at Factory International, Manchester in September.



Ahead of TRAPLORD coming to Sadler’s Wells East, Ivan Michael Blackstock said “As we approach the 10-year anniversary of TRAPLORD, I’m filled with gratitude to bring it back home to East London, the very place where it was born. What started as a raw and honest reflection of lived experience has grown into something that continues to speak to the times we’re in. Nearly a decade later, this story still resonates deeply. TRAPLORD keeps reminding me why I show up to tell the stories that matter, to raise the voices that inspire, and to create work that stands the test of time. Returning to the roots of this work feels like both a celebration and a call to keep pushing the narrative forward.”



TRAPLORD is directed and choreographed by Ivan Michael Blackstock with Chaldon Williams as associate choreographer. Blackstock performs on stage alongside BRNSRGHT, DOMINANT, Kanah Flex, Wild G, Kyron Nykro Jake, Magero, Ophelia Nunes-Wickham and Chaldon Williams. The show is designed by Chloe Lamford and Shankho Chaudhuri with lighting design by Simisola Majekodunmi, sound design by Luke Swaffield for Autograph and video design by Ian William Galloway. Saskia Lenaerts is original Costume Designer and Jess Richardson-Smith is associate Costume Designer.

Sadler’s Wells East is a new powerhouse for dance opening in February 2025, situated in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park. Sadler’s Wells East forms part of East Bank, the UK’s newest cultural and educational quarter, alongside the BBC Music Studios, London College of Fashion, UAL, V&A East and UCL East (University College London).

With every show at Sadler’s Wells East, there will be 20,000 tickets available for £25 or under and £10 Barclays Dance Pass tickets for 16 – 30 year olds.

