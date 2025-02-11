Drum TAO Brings the UK Premiere of THE DREAM to The Peacock

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Internationally acclaimed Japanese drumming ensemble Drum TAO presents the UK premiere of The Dream next month. Following an extensive tour across Japan, Singapore and Europe, The Dream comes to the Peacock Theatre, Sadler’s Wells Home of Entertainment in the West End, from Tuesday 11 – Saturday 15 March 2025.

The Dream combines Drum TAO’s extraordinary athleticism, large scale taiko drumming and precise choreography, with contemporary costumes and stunning visuals. Based in Oita, Japan and established in 1993, the group brings their one-of-a-kind instrumental performance, with the distinctly Japanese lineup of Wadaiko drums alongside beautiful melodies on Shinobue (flute), Koto (harp), and Syamisen (guitar).

Drum TAO’s traditional style paired with intense physicality and contemporary musical interpretations has earned them millions of YouTube views, a sold-out Off-Broadway run, and opportunities to represent Japan around the world. Over ten million spectators worldwide have experienced Drum TAO’s Dynamic Productions, with the 2025 Peacock Theatre performances marking Drum TAO’s much-anticipated London debut.

The Dream is performed by Taro Harasaki, Junnosuke Kodani, Haruki Kawazu, Kyota Sonoda, Koki Sato, Haruto Mizuno, Takumi Azami, Ryusei Ishida, Daiki Sakai, Shima Sasaki and Ai Anekawa.

