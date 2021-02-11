Opera Bale İstanbul Opens Applications For Children's Painting Competition

Applications are now open for Opera Bale İstanbul's painting competition dedicated to the 7-11th April National Sovereignty and Children's Day event.

Last year's event, postponed due to the pandemic, will take place online for the first time this year and will be provided to the contest in digital environment.

Every year, the competition organized to increase the interest of children in opera and ballet arts is participated from all over Turkey. Students who have never watched opera or ballet representation in their life can also participate in the competition with interesting works that are revealed as a result of reflecting what they have experienced in their imaginary worlds.

The assessment of the competition is performed by the artists of IDOB artists and artists from the International Plastic Arts Association.

On April 23, 2021, Kadıköy Bld. Our exhibition opening and award ceremony will take place at the Süreyya Opera Stage. Pictures that entered the rank and qualified to be exhibited will be exhibited at the Surreyya Opera Scene foay between April 23-May 23, 2021

Denizbank is giving tablets to the first three students who are in the competition; plus painting supplies, books and invitation to the IDOB children's play will be given to two people. Like every year, the first image image will be used as a poster visual next year.

CONDITIONS: Being a primary or secondary school student between 7-11 years old

TOPIC: ′′What comes to mind when you say Opera or Ballet?"

SIZES: The long edge should not be longer than 70 cm.

DATE OF PARTICIPATION IN THE COMPETITION: April 1, 2021

EMAIL ADDRESS TO SEND: idobcocuk@gmail.com

REMINDER: Pictures will be available by April 1, 2021, by e-mail to the digital environment, student's name-surname, age, parent / teacher's phone number, the details of the provincial and school names that he attended must be mentioned.