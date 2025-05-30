Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Wicked is now playing at Tulsa PAC. Performances run through 15 June. Wicked, the Broadway sensation, looks at what happened in the Land of Oz…but from a different angle.

Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin—smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships…until the world decides to call one “good,” and the other one “wicked.”

From the first electrifying note to the final breathtaking moment, WICKED —the untold true story of the Witches of Oz—transfixes audiences with its wildly inventive story.

WICKED is recommended for ages 8 and up.

RUN TIME: 2 hours and 45 minutes with intermission

