Tulsa Performing Arts Center Launches ARTS IN THE AIR Series

The Tulsa Performing Arts Center will present a series of free performances, titled the "Arts in the Air" series, Tulsa World reports.

Performances will be at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays beginning September 11-12 and continuing through November 13-14. Masks will be required of all attendees.

The full lineup is as follows:

Sept. 11 - Fabulous Mid Life Crisis Band

Sept. 12 - Discovery Award Reunion Show, featuring the best of Oklahoma high school musical theater talent

Sept. 18 - Kyle Dillingham and Horseshoe Road

Sept. 19 - National Day of Dance concert

Sept. 25 - Tulsa Symphony Orchestra Chamber Concert

Oct. 2-3 - Theatre Tulsa's Broadway Under the Stars

Oct. 9 - The Grand Apollo Band

Oct. 10 - Poetry Slam Contest

Oct. 16 - The Jordan, Pearcy and Shadley Trio

Oct. 17-The Blue Hues

Oct. 23 - Branjae

Oct. 24 - The music of BART and Bravo (The bART Center for Music)

Oct. 30-31 - Tulsa PAC "Mask-erade" Halloween event

Nov. 6 - Tulsa Youth Opera

Nov. 7 - Clark Youth Theatre

Nov. 13 - Dean Demerritt Jazz Tribe

Nov. 14 - "Oklahoma!" In concert

