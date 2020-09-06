Tulsa Performing Arts Center Launches ARTS IN THE AIR Series
The Tulsa Performing Arts Center will present a series of free performances, titled the "Arts in the Air" series, Tulsa World reports.
Performances will be at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays beginning September 11-12 and continuing through November 13-14. Masks will be required of all attendees.
The full lineup is as follows:
Sept. 11 - Fabulous Mid Life Crisis Band
Sept. 12 - Discovery Award Reunion Show, featuring the best of Oklahoma high school musical theater talent
Sept. 18 - Kyle Dillingham and Horseshoe Road
Sept. 19 - National Day of Dance concert
Sept. 25 - Tulsa Symphony Orchestra Chamber Concert
Oct. 2-3 - Theatre Tulsa's Broadway Under the Stars
Oct. 9 - The Grand Apollo Band
Oct. 10 - Poetry Slam Contest
Oct. 16 - The Jordan, Pearcy and Shadley Trio
Oct. 17-The Blue Hues
Oct. 23 - Branjae
Oct. 24 - The music of BART and Bravo (The bART Center for Music)
Oct. 30-31 - Tulsa PAC "Mask-erade" Halloween event
Nov. 6 - Tulsa Youth Opera
Nov. 7 - Clark Youth Theatre
Nov. 13 - Dean Demerritt Jazz Tribe
Nov. 14 - "Oklahoma!" In concert
