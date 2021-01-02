Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Tulsa Opera Hosts a Conversation With Tobias Picker and Patricia Racette

The event takes place on Thursday, January 21, 2021 at 7:30pm CST.

Jan. 2, 2021  

Join Tulsa Opera virtually on Thursday, January 21, 2021 at 7:30pm CST for a conversation with Tobias Picker and Patricia Racette. The evening will include photographs and video highlights and conclude with questions from the audience.

Registration is limited! To save your spot, please fill out the registration form here to receive the Zoom meeting link via email.

Celebrated American soprano Patricia Racette has performed starring roles in the most acclaimed opera houses and concert stages of the world for over thirty years and continues to expand her career as both stage director and master teacher. Racette starred in the world premieres of Tobias Picker's Dolores Claiborne (San Francisco - 2013), An American Tragedy (Metropolitan Opera - 2005), and Emmeline (Santa Fe - 1996).


