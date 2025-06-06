Trey McLaughlin and The Sounds of Zamar Comes to Tulsa PAC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Trey McLaughlin and The Sounds of Zamar is coming to Tulsa PAC this year. The performance will take place on November 23, at 8 pm.

Trey McLaughlin and The Sounds of Zamar went viral on YouTube with more than 100 million views. They will bring the sensation of Gospel to Tulsa!

Originally from Augusta, Georgia, their angelic voices are inspirational and their mission is to literally “change the atmosphere” of a space to promote positivity and joy. Who doesn't need a little joy?

About The Sounds Of Zamar

Trey McLaughlin & the Sounds Of Zamar has undoubtedly made a name for themselves in the music industry by performing with gospel greats like William McDowell, Kierra “Kiki” Sheard, Brian Courtney Wilson, and James Fortune. Trey McLaughlin and the Sounds of Zamar is fresh off a competition win for their rendition of “Chasing After You,” which afforded them a feature on GRAMMY® award-nominated artist Vashawn Mitchell’s “Triumphant“ (Deluxe Edition) DVD.



Trey McLaughlin and the Sounds of Zamar released their first project, "Limitless" in November 2012 and has since, carved out a lane all their own, providing audiences with what has become known as "the Zamar Experience."



McLaughlin and this anointed group are known for their rich harmonies and beautiful blends. With their expressive vocals and intricate arrangements of contemporary gospel, Trey McLaughlin and the Sounds Of Zamar is one of the brightest and prolific groups on the gospel scene.



In addition to the ballads and anthems giving glory to God one can find on their “Limitless” project, TMSOZ creatively and powerfully arrange and execute covers that are like none other. This group continues to touch the souls of all whom they encounter.

Comments