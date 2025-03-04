Theatre Tulsa Unveils 2025-2026 Season with HAIRSPRAY, RENT, & More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Theatre Tulsa, Oklahoma's oldest and largest non-profit theatre company, is making a bold comeback with its 103rd season. After facing financial challenges, the organization is not only rebounding but expanding, offering an impressive 15 productions—its largest season ever—to create a deeper and more consistent impact on the Tulsa community.

Theatre Tulsa's Broadway Series will bring beloved musicals to life on the Tulsa Performing Arts Center stage, including Hairspray, Rent, the regional premiere of Disney's Frozen, and Gypsy.

The Off-Broadway Series, presented at Theatre Tulsa Studios, will feature a diverse lineup: Cabaret, The Crucible, Love Letters, You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown, and productions within the innovative Collaboration Series, which allows members of the community to partner with TT in order to co-produce their own production.

Theatre Tulsa Academy will continue to nurture the next generation of performers. Students ages 5 to 18 can participate in exciting productions such as Annie Jr., Heathers: Teen Edition, the Musical Laboratory program, a Masterclass Teen Cabaret, and Seussical Jr.

"This is a season unlike anything we've ever done," said Executive Director Travis Guillory. "Not only are we producing blockbuster titles—including the regional premiere of Disney's Frozen and shows currently running on Broadway—but we're also expanding our programming at Theatre Tulsa Studios. This intimate space allows us to stage unique, immersive performances for up to 70 audience members."

Guillory emphasized that the expanded programming is also a strategic move to improve the organization's financial stability. "Historically, we relied on the revenue from one major production to carry us through several months, but that model left us vulnerable during slower periods. By offering more productions year-round, we're creating a steadier cash flow and ensuring there's always something exciting happening for our patrons."

Theatre Tulsa is also taking a creative approach to engage diverse audiences. For instance, You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown will be staged in three unique productions with three distinct casts: one featuring children, one with adults, and one with senior performers. Additionally, the company is seeking funding to take its production of Love Letters into local retirement communities following its mainstage run.

Season subscription packages are now available at theatretulsa.org. Subscribers enjoy the best seats at the lowest prices with no box office fees. Enrollment is also open for Theatre Tulsa Academy.

About Theatre Tulsa

Theatre Tulsa is the Tulsa area's leading non-profit civic theatre, providing professional-level productions and artistic experience to local audiences and performers. Theatre Tulsa is the longest continuously-operating community theatre west of the Mississippi River, and the seventh oldest in the United States.

For 102 consecutive seasons, Theatre Tulsa has been a part of the culture of Tulsa. Theatre Tulsa has entertained the community through the Depression, World War II, the disaster of two fires, and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Theatre Tulsa has been responsible for bringing hundreds of productions to Tulsans. It premiered the first-ever community theatre productions of “Our Town” (1939), “All My Sons” (1947), the musical “Brownstone” (1985), “Miracle on 34th Street: A Musical Adaptation” (1993 – an original musical written for Theatre Tulsa), “I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change” (2003) and the first American production of “Pitmen Painters” (2011).

Theatre Tulsa received the city's first Tulsa Award for Theatre Excellence (TATE) for its production of “Up the Down Staircase” in 2009. The company recently received additional TATE awards for Outstanding Play in 2013 for its production of “Boeing-Boeing” and a collaborative youth production of “Hamlet,” its 2014 production of "Clybourne Park," its 2015 production of "The 39 Steps,” its 2016 productions of "Don't Dress for Dinner" and “Glengarry Glen Ross,” and its 2019 production of “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time.”

Theatre Tulsa received a Governor's Arts Award from the Oklahoma Arts Council in 2016, and was awarded the national Twink Lynch Organizational Achievement Award by the American Association of Community Theatres in 2015. The theatre company was named “Theatre of the Year” by the Oklahoma Community Theatre Association in 2011, and received its OCTAVision award in 2013. Visit www.theatretulsa.org for more information.

