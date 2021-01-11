Theatre Tulsa Announces TT GAME SHOW Series

Join Theatre Tulsa on the second Thursday of every month as they recreate classic game shows with their own unique twists.

January's episode will be a hilarious spelling bee episode with your favorite TV family the Roses from Schitt's Creek! Tune in to see who else shows up and how your favorite characters will fare in the funniest spelling bee you'll ever see.

The episode takes place on January 14th at 7pm.

Reserve your tickets for the next episode now and the company will send out a Zoom link the morning of the show.

