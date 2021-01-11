Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Theatre Tulsa Announces TT GAME SHOW Series

The next episode takes place on January 14th at 7pm.

Jan. 11, 2021  

Join Theatre Tulsa on the second Thursday of every month as they recreate classic game shows with their own unique twists.

January's episode will be a hilarious spelling bee episode with your favorite TV family the Roses from Schitt's Creek! Tune in to see who else shows up and how your favorite characters will fare in the funniest spelling bee you'll ever see.

The episode takes place on January 14th at 7pm.

Reserve your tickets for the next episode now and the company will send out a Zoom link the morning of the show.

Learn more and reserve here.


Related Articles View More Tulsa Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Theater Basel Presents MEISTER UND MARGARITA
  • VIDEO: Check Out a Sneak Peek from Wayne Brady's Upcoming Concert with Seth Rudetsky!
  • 9 Wayne Brady Videos We Can't Get Enough Of!
  • VIDEO: Check Out a Sneak Peek from the Second Episode of ISAAC@CAFECARLYLE with Special Guest Jackie Hoffman!