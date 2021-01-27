Theatre Tulsa Announces Next IN A BOX Experience, PAINTING FOR ONE

Theatre Tulsa has announced its next In A Box experience, Painting for One. Painting For One runs February 9-13, 16-20 @ 7:00pm CST. Tickets are available at https://theatretulsa.org/inabox for $45 per person. You will receive supplies to paint along with each ticket.

Get your orders in soon to ensure delivery of supplies. If tickets are purchased less than 6 business days in advance of the event, we cannot guarantee your box will arrive in time.

It's time for Andy and Laura's Painting for Two - the BEST paint-a-long instructional show on public access WBPP! By signing up for this week's show, you've received your canvas and paints in the mail, and you'll be following along with Andy and Laura to make it a masterpiece in a night where wine and canvas meets live theatre. One small change: Laura isn't here. She's gone. But... Andy's here, live... from the living room they once shared... and he's ready to make this blank canvas into a stunning piece of art with YOU! Also, due to budget cuts, we may need him to host a few more shows throughout the evening... also the future of the station may be at stake. But... it'll be fine, right? Yeah... yeah it'll be... fine...

Learn more at https://www.facebook.com/theatretulsa/.