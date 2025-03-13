THE OUTSIDERS, MAMMA MIA! And More Set for 2025/2026 Broadway Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Get full details for the upcoming Tulsa Broadway season. THE OUTSIDERS launches its First National Tour this October. The seminal novel by Tulsa native S.E. Hinton comes home to the city that inspired it after winning four 2024 Tony Awards including Best Musical.

From Tulsa 1967 to the tale as old as time, this season has something for everyone: KIMBERLY AKIMBO, THE OUTSIDERS, Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: The Neil Diamond Musical, MAMMA MIA!, THE WIZ, and THE NOTEBOOK.

Season subscribers will be able to renew beginning in the coming weeks. New season tickets will be available for purchase in May, with a special priority window of time available first to registered email members. Individuals interested in more information on season tickets are invited to register their email at CelebrityAttractions.com/Tulsa and follow Celebrity Attractions on their social channels listed at the bottom of this release.

KIMBERLY AKIMBO

September 2-7, 2025

A new musical about growing up and growing old (in no particular order), KIMBERLY AKIMBO is the winner of 5 Tony Awards including Best Musical. It features Tony Award-winning book and lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire (Shrek), a Tony Award-winning score by Jeanine Tesori (Fun Home), choreography by Danny Mefford (Dear Evan Hansen) and direction by Tony-nominated director Jessica Stone (Water for Elephants).

Kimberly is about to turn 16 and recently moved with her family to a new town in suburban New Jersey. In this "howlingly funny heartbreaker of a show" (The New Yorker), Kim is forced to navigate family dysfunction, a rare genetic condition, her first crush ... and possible felony charges. Ever the optimist, she is determined to find happiness against all odds and embark on a great adventure.

THE OUTSIDERS

October 7-12, 2025

The winner of four 2024 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, is THE OUTSIDERS.

Adapted from S.E. Hinton's seminal novel and Francis Ford Coppola's iconic film, this thrilling new musical features a book by Adam Rapp with Justin Levine, music and lyrics by Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay & Zach Chance) and Justin Levine, music supervision, orchestration, and arrangements by Tony Award winner Justin Levine, choreography by Rick Kuperman and Jeff Kuperman, and direction by Tony Award winner Danya Taymor. Entertainment Weekly says, "The Outsiders has the power to inspire an entire generation."

In Tulsa, Oklahoma, 1967, Ponyboy Curtis, his Best Friend Johnny Cade and their Greaser family of 'outsiders' battle with their affluent rivals, the Socs. THE OUTSIDERS navigates the complexities of self-discovery as the Greasers dream about who they want to become in a world that may never accept them. With a dynamic original score, THE OUTSIDERS is a story of friendship, family, belonging...and the realization that there is still "lots of good in the world."

Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

January 27 - February 1, 2026

Be Our Guest at BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, Disney's first North American production of the beloved musical in over 25 years. This enchanting and timeless tale, filled with the romance and grandeur audiences know and love, has been brought to life like never before, with spectacular new sets and dazzling costumes. The show boasts the Oscar-winning and Tony Award-nominated score, including the classic songs "Be Our Guest" and "Beauty and the Beast."

Reuniting to create this new production are members of the original Tony Award-winning artistic team, including composer Alan Menken, lyricist Tim Rice, book writer Linda Woolverton, with direction and choreography by Matt West, scenic design by Stanley A. Meyer, costume design by Ann Hould-Ward and lighting design by Natasha Katz. Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST is the beloved musical that will fill your heart with joy and Disney magic.

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: The Neil Diamond Musical

February 17 - 22, 2026

Created in collaboration with Neil Diamond himself, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE is the uplifting true story of how a kid from Brooklyn became a chart-busting, show-stopping American rock icon. With 120 million albums sold, a catalogue of classics like "America," "Forever in Blue Jeans," and "Sweet Caroline," an induction into the Songwriters and Rock and Roll Halls of Fame, a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, and sold-out concerts around the world that made him bigger than Elvis, Neil Diamond's story was made to shine on Broadway-and head out on the road across America.

Like Jersey Boys and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical before it, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: The Neil Diamond Musical is an inspiring, exhilarating, energy-filled musical memoir, that tells the untold true story of how America's greatest hitmaker became a star, set to the songs that defined his career.

Presented in association with and endorsed by Neil Diamond.

MAMMA MIA!

April 7 - 12, 2026

A mother. A daughter. 3 possible dads.

And a trip down the aisle you'll never forget!

Set on a Greek island paradise where the sun always shines, a tale of love, friendship, and identity is beautifully told through the timeless hits of ABBA. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter's quest to discover the father she's never known brings three men from her mother's past back to the island they last visited decades ago.

For over 25 years, people all around the world have fallen in love with the characters, the story, and the music that make MAMMA MIA! the ultimate feel-good show.

THE WIZ

May 5 - 10, 2026

The Tony Award-winning Best Musical that took the world by storm is back.

THE WIZ returns "home" to stages across America in an all-new tour, direct from Broadway.

This groundbreaking twist on The Wizard of Oz changed the face of Broadway-from its iconic score packed with soul, gospel, rock, and 70's funk to its stirring tale of Dorothy's journey to find her place in a contemporary world.

With direction by Schele Williams (The Notebook, revival of Disney's Aida), choreography by JaQuel Knight (Beyoncé's "Single Ladies," Black Is King) and additional material by Tony-nominated and Emmy-nominated writer and TV host Amber Ruffin (The Amber Ruffin Show, Late Night with Seth Meyers), this dynamite infusion of ballet, jazz, and modern pop brings a whole new groove to easing on down the road. Everybody rejoice!

THE NOTEBOOK

June 16 - 21, 2026

Based on the best-selling novel that inspired the iconic film, THE NOTEBOOK tells the story of Allie and Noah, both from different worlds, who share a lifetime of love despite the forces that threaten to pull them apart. "Full of butterfly-inducing highs and beautiful songs" (Entertainment Weekly), THE NOTEBOOK is a deeply moving portrait of the enduring power of love.

THE NOTEBOOK is directed by Michael Greif (Dear Evan Hansen, Next to Normal, Rent) and Schele Williams (The Wiz, Aida), and features music and lyrics by multi-platinum singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson, book by Bekah Brunstetter (NBC's "This Is Us"), and choreography by Katie Spelman.

For the best seats to Celebrity Attractions' "Stay Gold" Broadway Season at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center, become a Broadway Season Subscriber. Season Subscriber benefits include many advantages: the best seats at the lowest prices, the same great seats for every show, the ability to buy additional tickets to individual shows before the public, the option to exchange show tickets to another performance before the public on sale and the opportunity to purchase tickets to any special add-on productions before the general public.

Ticket buyers are reminded that for Celebrity Attractions' productions the Tulsa PAC Ticket Office, Ticketmaster, and Celebrity Attractions are the only official retail ticket outlets and the only way to guarantee that you are paying face value for legitimate tickets for all performances at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center. Ticket buyers who purchase tickets from a ticket broker or any third party should also be aware that the Tulsa PAC Ticket Office and Celebrity Attractions are unable to reprint or replace lost or stolen tickets and are unable to contact patrons with information regarding time changes or other pertinent updates regarding the performance.

