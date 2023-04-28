Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE BOOK OF MORMON Comes to Tulsa PAC in July

Performances run July 26-27.

Apr. 28, 2023  

THE BOOK OF MORMON Comes to Tulsa PAC in July

Back by popular demand, THE BOOK OF MORMON, which played a record- breaking run in January, 2019 returns to Tulsa for a limited engagement July 26-27 at The Tulsa Performing Arts Center. Single tickets will go on sale today, April 28th at 10:30am. Tickets will be available at the Tulsa PAC ticket office 3rd and Cincinnati, by visiting CelebrityAttractions.com, or by calling 918.596.7111. Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by calling 918.796.0220.

THE BOOK OF MORMON features book, music and lyrics by Trey Parker, Robert Lopez and Matt Stone. The Broadway production is directed by Parker and Casey Nicholaw, and choreographed by Nicholaw. The tour is directed and choreographed by Jennifer Werner based on the original Broadway direction and choreography. Set design is by three-time Tony Award winner Scott Pask, costume design is by Tony Award winner Ann Roth, lighting design is by five-time Tony Award winner Brian MacDevitt, sound design is by two-time Tony Award winner Brian Ronan, and hair design is by Josh Marquette. Orchestrations are by Tony Award winner Larry Hochman and two-time Tony Award winner Stephen Oremus. Music supervision and vocal arrangements are by Stephen Oremus. Casting is by Carrie Gardner.

Since opening on March 24, 2011, THE BOOK OF MORMON has become one of the most successful shows in Broadway history, breaking the Eugene O'Neill Theatre house record more than 50 times. In addition to nine Tony Awards including Best Musical and the Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album, THE BOOK OF MORMON won five Drama Desk Awards including Best Musical, the NY Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Musical, the Drama League Award for Best Musical and four Outer Critics Circle Awards including Best Musical.

The West End production opened in February 2013, winning four Olivier Awards including Best New Musical, and breaking the record for the highest single day of sales in West End history. The first-ever UK and European tour launched in Manchester in June 2019, winning 'Best Theatre Show' at the Manchester Evening News City Life Awards before touring throughout the UK and Europe.

THE BOOK OF MORMON has been performed on three continents and has won over 30 international awards. The musical has smashed long-standing box office records in New York, London, Melbourne, Sydney and in cities across the U.S. and the world.

The Original Broadway Cast Recording for THE BOOK OF MORMON, winner of the 2011 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, is available on Ghostlight Records.

NETworks Presentations (Producer) is an industry-leading producer of touring theatrical productions, committed to delivering quality entertainment to audiences worldwide for more than 25 years. www.networkstours.com


Theatre Tulsa Presents KINKY BOOTS Photo
Theatre Tulsa Presents KINKY BOOTS
Theatre Tulsa will presentthe Tony Award-winning musical, 'Kinky Boots.' With music and lyrics by Grammy and Tony-winning artist Cyndi Lauper, and a book by Harvey Fierstein, the show promises an unforgettable experience for all ages.
Tulsa Opera Brings Stephen Sondheims Classic Musical INTO THE WOODS To The Tulsa Performin Photo
Tulsa Opera Brings Stephen Sondheim's Classic Musical INTO THE WOODS To The Tulsa Performing Arts Center This May
Tickets are on sale now for Tulsa Opera's production of Stephen Sondheim's beloved musical 'Into the Woods' at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center.
Tulsa PAC Presents Orbit Arts Festival This Month Photo
Tulsa PAC Presents Orbit Arts Festival This Month
The Tulsa area is absolutely overflowing with incredible talent! From acting to dancing, singing, instrumentalists and more, the community has so much to offer. To celebrate that fact, and to make sure as many local artists get to share their art as possible, Tulsa PAC is hosting the very first Orbit Arts Festival on April 15! 
Review: OKC Broadway melts hearts with FROZEN Photo
Review: OKC Broadway melts hearts with FROZEN
The national tour of FROZEN breezes into OKC now through April 2nd at the Civic Center Music Hall. When princess of Arendelle Elsa comes of age, she's crowned queen. Cursed with powers she can't control, she unleashes an endless winter. Her sister Anna will stop at nothing to save her. Frozen is a sweeping, beautiful show from Disney Theatricals.

