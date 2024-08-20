OLIVER! Comes to Theatre Tulsa Next Year

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Lionel Bart's Oliver! is coming to Tulsa Performing Arts Center next year. The performances will run January 10 - 26, 2025.

Never before has a boy wanted more!

Experience the timeless tale of 'Oliver!' as a young orphan navigates the gritty streets of Victorian London, encountering colorful characters and unexpected twists on his quest for belonging and survival.

The musical features Music, Lyrics, and Book by Lionel Bart.

