OKC Rep Names Emily Comisar as Executive Artistic Director

The staff and Board at OKC Rep have announced that the company's Managing Director, Emily Comisar, will step into the role of Executive Artistic Director in July, following the departure of their current Artistic Director, Kelly Kerwin.

Emily has been with OKC Rep for two years, starting as the Director of Development, before becoming the Managing Director. Emily holds an MFA in Theater Management & Producing from Columbia University's School of Arts, and has worked for many years as an independent producer, general manager, and fundraiser for the arts in New York City and Oklahoma City. She is also a member of the faculty for the University of Oklahoma Online MA in Arts Management program.

You can learn more about Emily here.

OKC Rep's 2024-25 Season will continue as planned–you can secure your seats for every show now with a Four-Show Season Package.

