McKnight Center Announces 2022-2023 Season Lineup

The McKnight Center for the Performing Arts announced its 2022-2023 season today, which includes an impressive slate of performances by the New York Philharmonic, famous blues guitarist Buddy Guy, the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, and more.

The performing arts center's fourth season kicks off in Sept. 2022 with country artist Sara Evans and concludes in April 2023 with a solo concert by the award-winning star of Broadway's Hamilton, Renée Elise Goldsberry. Other noteworthy performances include the 5th Annual Chamber Music Festival, Legally Blonde - The Musical, the Legendary Count Basie Orchestra, and holiday favorite, Elf In Concert with the Tulsa Symphony.

"It's thrilling each year to curate a season that includes legendary artists and new stars," said Mark Blakeman, The McKnight Center's Marilynn and Carl Thoma Executive Director. "We're bringing in Buddy Guy, regarded as the reigning patriarch of blues, celebrating the legacy of music director Riccardo Muti as he conducts his final season with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, and welcoming Jamie Bernstein and guest musicians to the stage to delve into the life of one of the most influential figures in American classical music, Leonard Bernstein."

The full 2022-2023 season at The McKnight Center includes:

● Sara Evans - Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at 7:30 p.m.

● Lightwire Theater's The Adventures of Tortoise and Hare: The Next Gen - Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, at 6:30 p.m.

● New York Philharmonic - Sept. 23-25, 2022

● Buddy Guy - Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at 7:30 p.m.

● 5th Annual Chamber Music Festival - Nov. 3-6, 2022

● Legally Blonde - The Musical - Nov. 10 & 11, 2022, at 7:30 PM

● Elf In Concert with the Tulsa Symphony - Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at 7 p.m.

● The Swingles - Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at 7:30 p.m.

● Chicago Symphony Orchestra - Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at 8 p.m.

● On Your Feet! - Feb. 2 & 3, 2023, at 7:30 p.m.

● The Legendary Count Basie Orchestra - Friday, March 3, 2023, at 7:30 p.m.

● Late Night with Leonard Bernstein - Sunday, March 5, 2023, at 3 p.m.

● Acoustic Rooster's Barnyard Boogie: Starring Indigo Blume - Saturday, March 11, 2023, at 3 p.m.

● Curtis on Tour: The Soldier's Tale - Friday, March 24, 2023, at 7:30 p.m.

● Peter Pan: Silent Film with Live Organ Performance by Peter Krasinski - Sunday, April 2, 2023, at 3 p.m.

● An Evening with Renée Elise Goldsberry - April 28 & 29, 2023, at 7:30 p.m.

Ticket buyers have the chance to bundle their purchases into various ticket packages for the 2022-2023 season, saving 15% off single ticket prices. Buyers can choose from the McKnight Master full- and half-season package options, the Classical package, the Broadway package, or experience a little bit of everything with the Sampler package. New in 2022, the Pep Rally package includes all performances that occur on the Friday before Oklahoma State University home football games. The package includes three diverse and thrilling performances - Sara Evans, Buddy Guy and Legally Blonde The Musical. Guests can enjoy a pre-performance tailgate party in the outdoor plaza, then head inside the Center to experience some of the top artists in the entertainment industry. The ticket packages start at $78.50.

Current season subscribers are invited to renew their ticket packages beginning today. Subscriptions will be available for purchase for new buyers in mid-late summer. Tickets to single events go on sale on August 1, 2022.

Learn more about season subscriptions and event on-sale dates on the McKnight Center's website or by calling (405) 744-9999.

The McKnight Center has enhanced health and safety measures to keep guests, artists and employees safe. Face masks are recommended for these events. For specifics regarding COVID-19 safety guidelines, please click here.