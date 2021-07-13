Lawrence Moran to Star in THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Under the helm of Angela McLaughlin Moran will be playing the role of, "Bogs Diamond."

Jul. 13, 2021  

Lawrence Moran will be making his Tulsa, Oklahoma stage debut this fall at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center in Oklahoma World Stage's production of, "The Shawshank Redemption. Under the helm of Angela McLaughlin Moran will be playing the role of, "Bogs Diamond."

Moran, who has been a working actor in Hollywood since the age of seven has been seen in a wide range of Television and movie projects over the years and is excited to make his Tulsa theater debut.

For more information visit: https://okworldstage.org/

