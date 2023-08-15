LITTLE WOMEN Comes to Storyteller Theatre in November

Performances run November 30th - December 9th, 2023.

LITTLE WOMEN Comes to Storyteller Theatre in November

Little Women: An Immersive Holiday Experience comes to Storyteller Theatre in November. Performances run November 30th - December 9th, 2023 at The Harn Homestead: 1721 N Lincoln Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK.

Written by Louisa May Alcott
Adapted by Storyteller Theatre
Directed by Justice & Brenna Wickstrom
Rated PG: best enjoyed by anyone ages 10 and up.
 

The quintessential coming-of-age story for generations, Little Women, follows the four March sisters as they grow up amid the backdrop of the Civil War. Produced in special partnership with The Harn Homestead, this holiday production of Little Women is like none you have ever seen! Utilizing the physical locations on the homestead, travel throughout the property with Marmee as she, and a cast of beloved characters, share their joy, struggle, love , and loss with you in this close and immersive classic Christmastime production. 


