LEGALLY BLONDE The Musical Returns To Tulsa For Two Performances, April 19-20

LEGALLY BLONDE follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes, sexism, snobbery and scandal in pursuit of her dreams.

Apr. 11, 2023  

America's favorite blonde, Elle Woods, is ready to prove who's in charge (again) as LEGALLY BLONDE - The Musical comes to the Tulsa PAC April 19-20, 2023, for two performances only. Tickets are on sale now and available by phone at (918) 596-7111 or by visiting Click Here.

Based on the iconic movie, LEGALLY BLONDE follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes, sexism, snobbery and scandal in pursuit of her dreams, and proves, contrary to dated bias, that you can be both legally blonde AND the smartest person in the room.

Things are groovy for Elle Woods but suddenly her life is turned upside down when her boyfriend dumps her so he can start getting more "serious" about his life and attend Harvard Law. Determined to get him back, Elle uses her brain and ingenuity to also get admitted to Harvard. School begins with endless struggles, but with the help of her new friends, Elle quickly realizes her potential and her strengths, as she sets out to change the narrative. This contemporary, topical story touches on many current hot button issues while delighting audiences with memorable songs and explosive dances. LEGALLY BLONDE warms the heart by proving that self-discovery never goes out of style!

The 2022-2023 National Tour of LEGALLY BLONDE is produced by Daniel Sher of Big League Productions, Inc. The musical is directed by Jeffrey B. Moss, with choreography by Bob Richard. Set design is by Randel Wright, with lighting by Charlie Morrison and stunning new elaborate video design by Jon Infante. Casting is by Alison Franck.

For more information, please visit www.CelebrityAttractions.com.

Individual tickets for LEGALLY BLONDE - The Musical range in price from $30 - $75 and are available by phone at (918) 596-7111, in person at the Tulsa PAC Monday - Friday, 10:30am - 5:30pm or by visiting Click Here. Tickets are available for groups of 10 or more by calling Allyson Davis at 918.796.0220 or by emailing allyson@celebrityattractons.com.


