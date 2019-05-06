FIDDLER ON THE ROOF On Sale Friday in Tulsa

Celebrity Attractions announces FIDDLER ON THE ROOF takes the stage at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center for a limited eight performance engagement June 18-23. Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, May 10 at 10 a.m.

A beloved theatrical classic from Tony Award-winner Joseph Stein, and Pulitzer Prize- winners Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick, FIDDLER ON THE ROOF is directed by Tony Award-winner Bartlett Sher (South Pacific, The King and I); choreographed by the acclaimed Israeli choreographer Hofesh Shechter; inspired by the original choreography of Jerome Robbins; and has musical direction by Ted Sperling.

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF is the heartwarming story of fathers and daughters, husbands and wives, and life, love and laughter. This classic musical is rich with Broadway hits, including "To Life (L'Chaim!)," "If I Were A Rich Man," "Sunrise Sunset," "Matchmaker, Matchmaker," and "Tradition."

The original Broadway production of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, which opened in 1964, was the first musical in history to surpass 3,000 performances. The show won the 1965 Tony Award for Best Musical in addition to eight other Tony Awards that year. This acclaimed revival proudly introduces a new generation to the iconic musical adored across the globe.

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF has scenic design by Michael Yeargan (Tony Award-nominee, The King and I), costume design by Catherine Zuber (Tony Award-winner, The King and I), lighting design by Donald Holder (Tony Award-nominee, The King and I), sound design by Scott Lehrer (Tony Award-winner, South Pacific), and hair and wig design by Tom Watson.

For more information, please visit www.CelebrityAttractions.com and www.FiddlerMusical.com





