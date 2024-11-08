Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Christmas With C.S. Lewis comes to Tulsa PAC this holiday season. Performances will run November 20-23 at the Liddy Doenges Theatre.

In the early years of his young adult life C S Lewis believed the story of Christ’s birth was nothing more than feel-good myth. That all changed after a particular encounter with his great friend and fellow author, J R R Tolkien.

Although both men loved mythology in general, Tolkien was convinced that the Jesus myth was the one true myth. That was the start of Lewis’ journey from Atheism to Christianity.

