Black Broadway Tulsa to Make Debut With A RAISIN IN THE SUN

Black Broadway Tulsa has announced its debut production of A Raisin in the Sun, opening on September 20th at the Maya Angelou Theater, located within Central Performing Arts High School. This production marks the beginning of Black Broadway Tulsa's mission to bring the brilliance of Broadway and the richness of Black theatrical excellence to Tulsa while elevating the stage with diverse talent and powerful storytelling.

Directed by Tulsa native and veteran actor/director David Harris, this production promises to deliver a fresh and poignant perspective on this classic American play. The cast features some of Tulsa's premier Black actors, including Kimberly Manning, Christian Stubblefield, Obum Ukabam, and Nicole Billups, who stars as Mama. "This show is both universal and generational,” says Nicole Billups, who stars as Mama. “Never give up on your family. Perfect or imperfect, you have to love people where they are at. Bringing Mama to life has stretched me the most, but it's been a deeply rewarding experience. I hope people see the hope and love that shine through, even in the midst of challenges"

Obum Ukabam, the founder of Black Broadway Tulsa, recently starred in Theatre North's Top Dog Underdog, directed Theatre Tulsa's hit spring musical Once on this Island, and serves as an Arts Commissioner for the City of Tulsa. "We are excited to launch Black Broadway Tulsa with A Raisin in the Sun and Waiting to be Invited. "These productions embody our commitment to offering high-quality theater that showcases the exceptional talent within our community, particularly those who often don't receive the opportunities they deserve. By creating more opportunities and ensuring fair compensation, we're bringing overlooked talent to the forefront."

Black Broadway Tulsa's mission goes beyond staging performances—it's about cultivating a vibrant arts community. The company is dedicated to workforce development, training students and community members in every facet of theater, from acting and sound design to lighting, costuming, and stagecraft. This initiative is designed to prepare participants for professional careers in the arts, providing certifications that could open doors to opportunities in venues like the Tulsa Performing Arts Center, as well as other performance spaces across the region and country.

Looking ahead, Black Broadway Tulsa has ambitious plans, including taking a group of students and community members to experience Broadway in New York. This initiative underscores the company's commitment to providing life-changing opportunities for aspiring artists and elevating the cultural landscape of Tulsa.

Dedicated to delivering accessible, high-quality theater in North Tulsa, Black Broadway Tulsa invites all Tulsans to experience these compelling stories and the remarkable talent behind them. The Maya Angelou Theater at Central Performing Arts High School is the perfect venue to launch this exciting new chapter in Tulsa's arts scene.

Following A Raisin in the Sun, Black Broadway Tulsa will debut its second production, Waiting to be Invited, on October 3rd. Don't miss your chance to be part of this groundbreaking moment in Tulsa's theater history!

For more information, tickets, and showtimes, please visit www.blackbroadway.org.

