AGES OF THE MOON Comes to World Stage Theatre Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The World Stage Theatre Company has announced its upcoming production of Sam Shepard's evocative and deeply moving play, "Ages of the Moon." This powerful work, a testament to Shepard's mastery of language and his profound exploration of the human condition, will grace the World Stage Studio.

Performances run from April 17th through April 27th, 2025 with two casts that star local actors: Adrian Alexander, David Blakely, Andy Axewell and Timothy Hunder.

"Ages of the Moon" delves into the raw and intimate reunion of two old friends, Ames and Byron, who find themselves grappling with the ghosts of their shared past under the vast, indifferent gaze of the desert moon. As they navigate the wreckage of broken relationships and faded dreams, Shepard's play lays bare the complexities of male friendship, the weight of memory, and the relentless passage of time.

Comments