KIMBERLY AKIMBO & More Win 2023 Tony Awards - Full List of Winners!

1964...THE TRIBUTE Comes to Tulsa PAC This Month

The performance is set for June 23 at 8pm.

By: Jun. 12, 2023

POPULAR

Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop!
Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop!
SOME GIRLS Comes to Tulsa PAC in June Photo 3 SOME GIRLS Comes to Tulsa PAC in June
Lyric Theatre Receives $10,000 Grant From National Endowment For The Arts Photo 4 Lyric Theatre Receives $10,000 Grant From National Endowment For The Arts

1964...THE TRIBUTE Comes to Tulsa PAC This Month

1964...The Tribute comes to Tulsa PAC this month. The performance is set for June 23 at 8pm.

Since the early eighties, “1964”…The Tribute has been thrilling audiences around the globe by taking them on journey through a quintessential moment in music history that will live forever. Over twenty years of researching and performing have made “1964” masters of their craft.

They are hailed by critics and fans alike as THE most authentic and endearing Beatles tribute ... which has earned them the distinction from Rolling Stone magazine as the “Best Beatles Tribute on Earth.” “1964” recreates an early ‘60s live Beatle concert with period instruments, clothing, hairstyles, and onstage banter with an accuracy that is unmatched.

1964 The Tribute is not endorsed by or affiliated with Apple Corps, LTD.


Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer in Tulsa? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.

 



RELATED STORIES - Tulsa

1
Lyric Theatre Receives $10,000 Grant From National Endowment For The Arts Photo
Lyric Theatre Receives $10,000 Grant From National Endowment For The Arts

Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma has been approved for a $10,000 Grants for Arts Projects award from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) to support Lyric's 2023 world-premiere production of CONCERTO.

2
SOME GIRLS Comes to Tulsa PAC in June Photo
SOME GIRLS Comes to Tulsa PAC in June

Some Girl(s) is from Neil Labute, American theater’s great agent provocateur. In grand LaBute fashion, this outrageously funny and deadly serious portrait of the artist as a young seducer casts a truthful, hilarious light on a typical young American male as he wanders through the heart of darkness that is himself.

3
THE LION KING Comes to Tulsa PAC in June Photo
THE LION KING Comes to Tulsa PAC in June

More than 100 million people around the world have experienced the phenomenon of Disney’s THE LION KING, and now you can, too, when Tulsa's best-loved musical returns to the TPAC.

4
Theatre Tulsa Academy Will Present Disneys 101 DALMATIONS KIDS Photo
Theatre Tulsa Academy Will Present Disney's 101 DALMATIONS KIDS

Theatre Tulsa Academy will continue its 2023 education program with a full production of Disney's “101 Dalmatians KIDS”.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: LaChanze Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Musical' Video Video: LaChanze Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Musical'
Victoria Clark Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Leading Actress in a Musical' Video
Victoria Clark Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Leading Actress in a Musical'
Patrick Marber Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Direction of a Play' Video
Patrick Marber Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Direction of a Play'
J. Harrison Ghee Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Leading Actor in a Musical' Video
J. Harrison Ghee Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Leading Actor in a Musical'
View all Videos

Tulsa SHOWS

Recommended For You